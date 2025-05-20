Pupils attacked by community for arriving late at Soshanguve school

A case of assault has been opened after a disturbing incident at Soshanguve South Secondary School on Monday, when community members allegedly stormed the school premises and physically attacked pupils for arriving late.
The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has expressed concern, confirming an assault case has been opened with police and psychosocial support is being extended to pupils and staff who were affected by the incident.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said community members also allegedly nearly assaulted department officials and the principal, who tried to intervene, and verbally abused them.
“The GDE strongly condemns the unacceptable act of violence and urges community members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. While we acknowledge the frustrations that may arise from issues such as late-coming, under no circumstances can physical violence or intimidation be justified, specially when directed at children and education officials,” Mabona said.
He said such actions not only traumatise pupils and staff but also undermine “the safe and supportive learning environment we are committed to upholding in all our schools”.
EDITORIAL | Bullying is not just a schoolyard problem — it’s a societal disease
“We appeal to all stakeholders to work collaboratively with the department and school leadership through proper channels to resolve concerns lawfully and constructively.”
The Congress of SA Students (Cosas) Greater Tshwane is demanding a thorough investigation and appropriate disciplinary measures against those responsible.
Cosas said it stands in solidarity with the affected pupils.
The congress's Ellen Key said: “Corporal punishment is as humiliating for him who gives it as for him or her who receives it. It is ineffective. Neither shame nor physical pain have any other effect than a hardening one.”
