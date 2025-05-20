South Africa

Think before flushing in Camps Bay, Bakoven, Clifton and Sea Point

Sanitation department attended to 1,072 blockages in less than a year

20 May 2025 - 17:44 By TimesLIVE
Wet wipes and other foreign objects have led to sewer blockages in Camps Bay, Bakoven, Clifton and Sea Point.
Image: Supplied

Wet wipes and similar objects being flushed down toilets have been identified as a leading cause of sewer blockages in the suburbs of Camps Bay, Bakoven, Clifton and Sea Point in Cape Town.

The city's water and sanitation department said on Tuesday it had attended to 1,072 blockages in the suburbs between July 2023 and March this year.

“The volume of call-outs in these high-use areas raises serious concerns about ongoing irresponsible behaviour,” said the city.

Water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien appealed to residents and visitors not to flush foreign objects down toilets in the affected areas.

“The city is appealing to residents to be mindful of the impact that improper household waste disposal habits have on the environment. Help us reduce sewer overflows and prevent damage to infrastructure by flushing only human waste and toilet paper. We see an increase in wet wipes blocking sewer pipes in some areas. These should be discarded in bins to be collected along with other refuse,” he said.

“What is especially concerning is the need for repeat visits just days apart, as new blockages form in the same areas. Breaking the cycle of this persistent challenge requires a collaborative effort by the city and residents.”

Most blockages were caused by foreign objects such as wet wipes, sanitary towels and nappies, followed by tree roots, rags, and fat from restaurants and eateries. No cause was identified for some blockages which the city could be attributed to high flows due to rain, pump station failure or a blockage elsewhere that affected several streets.

TimesLIVE

