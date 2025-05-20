South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

20 May 2025 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The trial of five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of the murder. 

Meyiwa died at the  Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in 2014.

