Cartoonist Zapiro receives honorary doctorate from University of Pretoria
Image: University of Pretoria/ X
Award-winning cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro, better known as Zapiro, has been granted an honorary doctorate in education by the University of Pretoria.
Known for his satirical and controversial cartoons depicting events in South Africa, especially politics, his work spans four decades and has appeared in national and international publications.
“It’s really pleasing for me to see my cartoons being used in our schools and universities as teaching aids and in exam papers and textbooks,” Shapiro said during an interview with the university. “It’s therefore particularly special for me to be receiving an honorary doctorate in education.”
The Daily Maverick editorial cartoonist was previously published in various newspapers, including the Sunday Times, Sowetan, The Times and Mail & Guardian.
He pursued a degree in architectural studies at the University of Cape Town but switched to graphic design before his studies were disrupted by army conscription. In 1988, he went to the School of Visual Arts in New York, where he studied media arts, satirical cartooning, and caricature.
A sketch of Zapiro’s lifework
