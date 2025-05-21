South Africa

Elderly couple die in suspected drowning at Table Bay harbour

21 May 2025 - 11:51 By TIMESLIVE
Police divers recovered the bodies of the elderly couple. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/galitskaya

Police divers in Cape Town retrieved the bodies of an elderly couple believed to be from Poland in Table Bay harbour early on Wednesday.

Police were called to the Cape Royal Yacht Club and found the bodies at about 8.15am.

"An inquest docket has been opened by Table Bay harbour police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident," said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

"At this early stage, foul play is not suspected. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death, though drowning is considered the most likely."

The identity of the couple, believed to be in their 70s, was withheld pending formal identification and notification of their next of kin.

Members of the public who can assist the investigation were asked to contact Crime Stop on 0860- 10111.

TimeLIVE

