Police divers in Cape Town retrieved the bodies of an elderly couple believed to be from Poland in Table Bay harbour early on Wednesday.
Police were called to the Cape Royal Yacht Club and found the bodies at about 8.15am.
"An inquest docket has been opened by Table Bay harbour police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident," said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
"At this early stage, foul play is not suspected. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death, though drowning is considered the most likely."
The identity of the couple, believed to be in their 70s, was withheld pending formal identification and notification of their next of kin.
Members of the public who can assist the investigation were asked to contact Crime Stop on 0860- 10111.
TimeLIVE
Elderly couple die in suspected drowning at Table Bay harbour
Image: 123RF/galitskaya
Police divers in Cape Town retrieved the bodies of an elderly couple believed to be from Poland in Table Bay harbour early on Wednesday.
Police were called to the Cape Royal Yacht Club and found the bodies at about 8.15am.
"An inquest docket has been opened by Table Bay harbour police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident," said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
"At this early stage, foul play is not suspected. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death, though drowning is considered the most likely."
The identity of the couple, believed to be in their 70s, was withheld pending formal identification and notification of their next of kin.
Members of the public who can assist the investigation were asked to contact Crime Stop on 0860- 10111.
TimeLIVE
READ MORE:
Divers recover body of 22-year-old man off KZN south coast
Seafarer’s condition stabilised after successful rescue operation
Just a nipper but 11-year-old boy saves man from drowning
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos