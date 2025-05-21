‘I created my own opportunity in radio’: mobile street radio broadcaster

Owen Nke from Rustenburg is passionate about his journey as a self-made radio broadcaster on TikTok using a mobile street radio.

Nke, a 30-year-old from Motlhane village, invented a mobile radio station with a tray, mixer, radio microphone, speaker and his phone for streaming on TikTok.

"I am someone who is passionate about radio from a very young age," Nke said.

Nke told TimesLIVE that he grew up without television in the house and he would listen to the radio with his grandmother. He always wanted to be unique.

"My granny used to play Motsweding FM and I would imitate presenters like Tshepo Maseko and it helped me build my confidence," he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Nke said he wanted to work at a community radio station, but hasnt had the opportunity to get a slot.

After the end of his contract at a mine where he worked as an operator, Nke said he used his savings to buy a mixer, speaker and a microphone to start his own radio station.

"I started broadcasting at a car wash then after I received a positive reaction from people, I decided to broadcast on the streets and stream on TikTok," he said.

Nke said since he started in 2023, he had received positive reactions from the community and even met up with music producer DJ Cleo.

"I sometimes get invited to broadcast at events, and I have received recognition from Thobela FM and I was invited to Botswana in October 2024 by Ditiro Leero," he said.

Nke says he is hoping to one day create job opportunities for unemployed youth who are interested in radio broadcasting.

"I am unemployed, but radio is what keeps me alive," he said.