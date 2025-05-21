A KwaZulu-Natal man died in a drive-by shooting in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said the company received a call from a member of the public reporting a shooting on Jabu Ngcobo Road shortly before 7am.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a bullet-riddled white VW polo had crashed into a tree.
“The driver was slumped in his seat. He was shot many times and died before the arrival of first responders and paramedics,” said Balram.
The shooters fled in an Isuzu bakkie.
Balram said the victim's identity was established and he is believed to have links to the taxi industry.
Police spokesperson Capt Ntathu Ndlovu said Verulam police are investigating a case of murder and the motive for the killing is unknown.
KZN motorist killed in drive-by shooting
