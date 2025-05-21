South Africa

Level 2 weather warning for KZN residents

21 May 2025 - 12:54 By LWAZI HLANGU
A level 2 weather alert was issued for Wednesday warning of damaging winds for coastal regions and inland districts and possible sea spray on coastal roads, beachfronts and adjacent communities. File photo.
Image: NIC BOTHMA

KwaZulu-Natal is bracing for severe weather, including thunderstorms and flooding, after a cold front swept in on Wednesday morning.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) reported southeastern regions in the province woke up to a strong cold front accompanied by heavy rain and hail, with more severe weather expected.

Saws said some areas in iLembe, Umgungundlovu and the eThekwini metro experienced “heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail and damaging winds” for two to three hours in the morning.

“Isolated severe showers and thundershowers are observed over the southeastern parts. The severe thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours leading to localised flooding, large amounts of small hail and damaging winds.”

Traffic updates in the province and the provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department confirmed parts of Durban and the Midlands experienced severe thunderstorms while hail hit parts of Pietermaritzburg.

Saws said the forecasted impact includes:

  • possible damage to infrastructure and settlements;
  • localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges;
  • minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and poor visibility;
  • difficult driving conditions on dirt roads; and
  • possible damage to mud-based houses.

Residents in affected areas have been warned to “take caution or avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes. Avoid outdoor activities as lightning, hail and flooding may result in injuries and death. If possible, stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets and cover vehicles. Move livestock and cars to safe sheltered areas as there may be flying debris.”

The weather conditions stem from the cold front sweeping through the country.

A countrywide weather alert was issued on Monday, forecasting that cool temperatures would emerge from the southwestern parts of the country from Tuesday accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy rain, and propagate towards the east and all the way to the northern provinces of Limpopo and Gauteng in the following days.

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta issued a level 2 weather alert for Wednesday, warning there may be damaging winds for coastal regions and inland districts and possible sea spray on coastal roads, beachfronts and adjacent communities.

Disaster management teams were on standby to respond to emergencies.

TimesLIVE

