The Eastern Cape health department confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that two premature babies who were stolen from Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha were found in a healthy condition.
The department's spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo, said the matter was in the hands of the police and the department would not provide further information.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed they found the two infants who were abducted on Tuesday.
She said two suspects, who are women, were arrested by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit on charges of child stealing.
“It is alleged that one of the SAPS officers was exiting the premises of the hospital when he noticed two females with infants. He immediately approached and then questioned them. The suspicion of the member was positive, after the infants were identified as the two stolen babies.
“The two suspects, aged 25 and 26, will appear in the New Brighton magistrate's court during the week,” she said.
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brig Loyiso Ngalo commended the dedicated SAPS team who worked tirelessly since the kidnapping was reported on Tuesday night.
“We are grateful that they were found and that they can be reunited with their mothers,” said Ngalo.
The two newborn boys were abducted from the maternity ward.
Police said, according to initial reports, the mother of one infant left her baby in the Premature Unit (PREM) of the maternity ward after breastfeeding at about 7pm.
When the mother returned at about 8.30pm to feed the child again, she discovered he was missing. A second mother later arrived and found her baby also missing from the ward.
TimesLIVE
Newborn babies kidnapped from Gqeberha hospital found
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
The Eastern Cape health department confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that two premature babies who were stolen from Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha were found in a healthy condition.
The department's spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo, said the matter was in the hands of the police and the department would not provide further information.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed they found the two infants who were abducted on Tuesday.
She said two suspects, who are women, were arrested by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit on charges of child stealing.
“It is alleged that one of the SAPS officers was exiting the premises of the hospital when he noticed two females with infants. He immediately approached and then questioned them. The suspicion of the member was positive, after the infants were identified as the two stolen babies.
“The two suspects, aged 25 and 26, will appear in the New Brighton magistrate's court during the week,” she said.
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brig Loyiso Ngalo commended the dedicated SAPS team who worked tirelessly since the kidnapping was reported on Tuesday night.
“We are grateful that they were found and that they can be reunited with their mothers,” said Ngalo.
The two newborn boys were abducted from the maternity ward.
Police said, according to initial reports, the mother of one infant left her baby in the Premature Unit (PREM) of the maternity ward after breastfeeding at about 7pm.
When the mother returned at about 8.30pm to feed the child again, she discovered he was missing. A second mother later arrived and found her baby also missing from the ward.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Two newborn babies kidnapped from Gqeberha hospital
Durban woman arrested 'after kidnapping baby to deceive boyfriend'
Cops confident of putting away alleged kidnapping kingpin
Joshlin Smith kidnapping, human trafficking trial moves to Saldanha
Sombre gathering marks one year since disappearance of Joshlin Smith
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos