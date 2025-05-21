South Africa

Newborn babies kidnapped from Gqeberha hospital found

21 May 2025 - 16:53
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The two kidnapped infants were found in a healthy condition. The infants are two and four days old. File image of the Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha.
The two kidnapped infants were found in a healthy condition. The infants are two and four days old. File image of the Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

The Eastern Cape health department confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that two premature babies who were stolen from Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha were found in a healthy condition. 

The department's spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo, said the matter was in the hands of the police and the department would not provide further information. 

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed they found the two infants who were abducted on Tuesday. 

She said two suspects, who are women, were arrested by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit on charges of child stealing.  

“It is alleged that one of the SAPS officers was exiting the premises of the hospital when he noticed two females with infants. He immediately approached and then questioned them. The suspicion of the member was positive, after the infants were identified as the two stolen babies.

“The two suspects, aged 25 and 26, will appear in the New Brighton magistrate's court during the week,” she said. 

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brig Loyiso Ngalo commended the dedicated SAPS team who worked tirelessly since the kidnapping was reported on Tuesday night.

“We are grateful that they were found and that they can be reunited with their mothers,” said Ngalo.

The two newborn boys were abducted from the maternity ward. 

Police said, according to initial reports, the mother of one infant left her baby in the Premature Unit (PREM) of the maternity ward after breastfeeding at about 7pm.

When the mother returned at about 8.30pm to feed the child again, she discovered he was missing. A second mother later arrived and found her baby also missing from the ward.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two newborn babies kidnapped from Gqeberha hospital

The infants are two and four days old.
News
7 hours ago

Durban woman arrested 'after kidnapping baby to deceive boyfriend'

A two-week-old baby allegedly kidnapped in Durban has been found safe and a 21-year-old woman has been arrested.
News
2 weeks ago

Cops confident of putting away alleged kidnapping kingpin

Faizel Charloos, rearrested after fleeing from court this week, said to be linked to a slew of abduction cases
News
1 month ago

Joshlin Smith kidnapping, human trafficking trial moves to Saldanha

The highly anticipated kidnapping and human trafficking trial regarding the alleged abduction of six-year-old Joshlin Smith will be held in the high ...
News
2 months ago

Sombre gathering marks one year since disappearance of Joshlin Smith

The child's mother and co-accused face kidnapping, human trafficking charges.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit Politics
  3. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  4. Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video South Africa
  5. Pupils attacked by community for arriving late at Soshanguve school South Africa

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa's White House visit
Budget Speech 2025 3.0