South Africa

Pirates fan dedicates honours degree to departing coach José Riveiro

'Even at work they know to call me José’s child,' says Khumoetsile Kgobokoe

21 May 2025 - 13:33
Khumoetsile Kgobokoe, 29, in her Pirates uniform and graduation regalia
Image: Supplied

Mafikeng-born Khumoetsile Kgobokoe has dedicated her recently completed honours degree in inclusive education to former Orlando Pirates head coach José Riveiro.

“Even at work they know to call me 'José’s child',” she said jokingly.

Kgobokoe, 29, a lifelong Pirates supporter and now a teacher, said she drew strength and inspiration from Riveiro throughout her studies at Stadio Higher Education.

“I dedicate this honours degree to coach Riveiro of Orlando Pirates. [His] journey, marked by remarkable triumphs and heartfelt setbacks has deeply inspired me.”

Kgobokoe said Riveiro's leadership on and off the field had a profound effect on her academic journey.

“Watching the team under his guidance achieve incredible success including multiple MTN8 and Nedbank Cup victories filled us with pride. It was his grace and composure during the recent semifinal loss that truly moved me. It reminded me that true leadership is most visible in times of difficulty.”

Riveiro’s ability to stay calm under pressure during difficult moments helped Kgobokoe find her own resilience during challenging times.

“He taught me the value of resilience, humility and loyalty that carried me through the most demanding phases of my academic journey. Thank you for being a symbol of strength and authenticity. Your example has had a lasting effect on my passion for football and my personal growth,” she said. 

‘I will never coach any other team in SA’: Riveiro thanks Khoza for time at Pirates

‘Over the three years, we have managed to have an open and honest relationship with the management of the club.’
Sport
1 week ago

Kgobokoe began her studies two years ago, about the same time Riveiro joined the Soweto giants. She said the coach’s influence became deeply personal, particularly during moments of adversity such as Pirates’ painful loss to Pyramids FC.

“It made me realise you don’t only support someone during the good times. Real support is needed most in tough times. That resonated with my own life,” she said.

Coming from a family of devoted Pirates fans, Kgobokoe said supporting the team is “in her blood”, but Riveiro brought something special.

Pirates symbolise resilience, history and excellence qualities I strive to reflect in my life. Supporting a team like this has taught me about loyalty, teamwork and never giving up, even in defeat
Khumoetsile Kgobokoe

“I was born in a family that supports Orlando Pirates. José brought so much joy to the team and to us supporters. He gave young players opportunities, instilled a winning mentality and delivered cup success. We've never had a coach like that.”

Now pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership and management, Kgobokoe expressed mixed emotions about the announcement of Riveiro’s early departure.

“I was sad to hear he’s leaving, but as a teacher, I understand. I had to put myself in his shoes, he’s done his job, and now it’s time to move on,” she said.

The club confirmed on April 3 that Riveiro would not renew his contract after the 2024-2025 season. However, in a surprise move, Pirates granted him an early release their last home match against Lamontville Golden Arrows amid confirmation that he had signed with a new club.

“His contribution since joining the club has been immense,” said Pirates chair Irvin Khoza. “While we would have preferred to formally honour him with a proper send-off, we fully respect his decision.”

Though Pirates missed the opportunity to give Riveiro a trophy farewell after their 2-1 loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final, Kgobokoe said the defeat didn’t dampen her mood.

“I was still celebrating my achievement, it didn’t bother me that much.”

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | José Riveiro says adios to Pirates with head held high

Calm Spaniard will be remembered as the coach who brought the trophies, and the crowds, back to the Buccaneers
Sport
1 week ago

Reflecting on her academic journey, Kgobokoe spoke passionately about overcoming personal and societal challenges and her commitment to using education as a tool for transformation.

“My academic journey has been one of perseverance, growth and ambition. Coming from a community where opportunities are often limited, I have always seen education as a way to unlock my potential and uplift others.”

She also praised Orlando Pirates for embodying the values she aspires to live by.

“Pirates symbolise resilience, history and excellence qualities I strive to reflect in my life. Supporting a team like this has taught me about loyalty, teamwork and never giving up, even in defeat.”

Her message to fellow young South Africans is one of hope and determination: “Never let your circumstances define your future. We are a generation of change-makers. Through education, purpose and belief in ourselves we can build the lives — and the country — we dream of.”

Kgobokoe had one final message: “I never got to meet the coach, but I’ve seen him on the bench many times. I just want to say, 'job well done'.”

TimesLIVE

