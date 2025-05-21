South Africa

Radio DJ accused of molesting six-year-old relative

21 May 2025 - 07:35
A Limpopo radio DJ has been remanded in custody over the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old relative.
Image: Andrey Dyachenko

A Limpopo radio personality is in custody after his arrest on a charge of sexually assaulting a six-year-old relative.

The child was in the care of her grandmother when she was allegedly molested by the 34-year-old, who works as a DJ at a radio station, on May 12, said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashabad.

"The girl's mother, who was in Pretoria at the time, was notified by the child's grandmother that the minor was unwell. On returning home immediately, she learned that the child had been taken to hospital, where medical examination allegedly confirmed sexual assault," he said.

"During subsequent interviews, the child disclosed the suspect had shown inappropriate material before committing the alleged assault."

He was arrested on Monday after an investigation by Waterval detectives. He made his initial appearance before the town's magistrate's court on Tuesday, where proceedings were postponed to May 27 for a bail application.

