Gauteng police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a shooting incident at a Meyerton taxi rank on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhulwi said according to reports, members of two security companies shot at each other. One of them sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital.
"While police were combing the scene at the rank, they recovered 10 AK-47 rifles and nine 9mm pistols. The motive for the shooting and ownership of the firearms is subject to investigations," she said.
Earlier reports that one pupil was shot are not true, she added.
"Police went to the school and verified no pupil was injured during the shooting."
The public is urged to report criminal activities on the SAPS Crime Stop line at 08600-10111 or anonymously provide tip-offs on the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
Shots fired between members of two security companies at Meyerton taxi rank
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Gauteng police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a shooting incident at a Meyerton taxi rank on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhulwi said according to reports, members of two security companies shot at each other. One of them sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital.
"While police were combing the scene at the rank, they recovered 10 AK-47 rifles and nine 9mm pistols. The motive for the shooting and ownership of the firearms is subject to investigations," she said.
Earlier reports that one pupil was shot are not true, she added.
"Police went to the school and verified no pupil was injured during the shooting."
The public is urged to report criminal activities on the SAPS Crime Stop line at 08600-10111 or anonymously provide tip-offs on the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
TOM EATON | Rank (odour) politics: let’s hit the brakes on calling it the taxi ‘industry’
Second suspect arrested for murder of taxi driver in Gqeberha
Cops probe fatal shooting of taxi industry leader Mongi Titi in Nyanga
EDITORIAL | Time to tackle taxi-related violence head-on
Gauteng transport MEC threatens taxi rank shutdown for six months after killings
Four people killed, student and two others wounded in shooting at Doornfontein taxi rank
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos