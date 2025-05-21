South Africa

Shots fired between members of two security companies at Meyerton taxi rank

21 May 2025 - 12:35
Police recovered 10 AK-47 rifles and nine 9mm pistols. Stock photo.
Police recovered 10 AK-47 rifles and nine 9mm pistols. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Gauteng police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a shooting incident at a Meyerton taxi rank on Tuesday. 

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhulwi said according to reports, members of two security companies shot at each other. One of them sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital. 

"While police were combing the scene at the rank, they recovered 10 AK-47 rifles and nine 9mm pistols. The motive for the shooting and ownership of the firearms is subject to investigations," she said. 

Earlier reports that one pupil was shot are not true, she added.

"Police went to the school and verified no pupil was injured during the shooting."

The public is urged to report criminal activities on the SAPS Crime Stop line at 08600-10111 or anonymously provide tip-offs on the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

