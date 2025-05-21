South Africa

Soweto community calls for visible policing to curb schoolboy gangsters

21 May 2025 - 07:35 By Khodani Mpilo
Members of a community marched from the Phiri Hall gate to Moroka police station after the murder of resident Lindokuhle Hlatswayo, allegedly by a member of the Amapantsula gang.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

A Soweto community says a gang of youths called the Amapantsulas is committing robberies at knife point.

The death Lindokuhle Hlatswayo, who was allegedly fatally stabbed by a gang member in Mapetla on Sunday, sparked a march to the Moroka police station from Phiri on Tuesday.

"The gang originates from Orange Farm in the Vaal area. They get groomed that side and come this side, running from authority," said Tshepiso Monyake, a community leader and march organiser.

The gang consists of boys ranging from 14 to 16 years, most of whom are school drop-outs. 

A memorandum was handed over at the police station in Moroka, asking officers to make frequent visits to schools, to use surveillance cameras and to enhance crime prevention programmes.

"We request police visibility, and to work hand in hand with the community," said Monyake.

Protesters heading to Moroka police station to hand over a memorandum.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Manini Vilakazi, community policing forum chairperson, urged parents to get involved as much as police and teachers for a whole of community approach to deal with the problem youths.

Moroka police station commander Brig Shiva Shiburi said he appreciates it when parents come to the station to voice their concerns. 

"I am going to have a programme where the parents are going to be involved because the Mapantsula are from families," he said.

"I have made appointments with the families affected by this. The results are there, we only need to do a follow up on where the Amapantsulas are."

Shiburi said among the Amapantsulas are pupils expelled from schools recruiting other children who are in school.

"The community must come forward and work with the police. They must report all bad activities happening in their area because we need to work together."

