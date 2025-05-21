The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has awarded one of its highest academic honours, the title of fellow, to internationally celebrated diabetes expert Prof Shahidul Islam, for his groundbreaking contribution to diabetes research and his mission to find natural and sustainable treatment for the global epidemic.
UKZN honours global diabetes researcher for life-saving discoveries
He has worked with countries including the US, Australia, China, India, Nigeria
Image: Supplied
The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has awarded one of its highest academic honours, the title of fellow, to internationally celebrated diabetes expert Prof Shahidul Islam, for his groundbreaking contribution to diabetes research and his mission to find natural and sustainable treatment for the global epidemic.
Islam, based in UKZN's discipline of biochemistry, has spent over two decades investigating innovative ways to treat Type 2 diabetes and obesity.
His work has included intervention trials using medicinal foods, plant extracts and alternative sweeteners, all aimed at developing safer and more effective therapies.
“I would like to thank the university for recognising me as a fellow for my contributions over the last 16 years; I feel honoured and privileged to receive one of its highest honours,” said Islam.
Ranked in the top 0.014% of global researchers in experimental diabetes mellitus by Expertscape.com, Islam's research resonates far beyond South Africa. His collaborations span a number of countries, including the US, Australia, China, India and Nigeria, highlighting the global relevance of his work.
“It will inspire me significantly to make even better contributions through research, teaching, administration and community service, not only to the university but also to the people of South Africa.”
Having joined UKZN in 2008, Islam has steadily advanced from lecturer to full professor and now serves as the academic leader of the biotechnology cluster in the school of life sciences.
Islam has over 230 published research articles, 15 book chapters, and more than 10,000 citations. He is also the editor-in-chief of the World Journal of Diabetes and holds editorial positions in several other prestigious scientific journals.
A recipient of multiple international awards and a C1-rated researcher by South Africa’s National Research Foundation, Islam’s work offers hope to millions affected by diabetes.
His journey from Dhaka in Bangladesh to Durban reflects decades of dedication, including postdoctoral stints in South Korea and South Africa and research fellowships in Japan, India and Switzerland. At UKZN, he has mentored more than 50 postgraduate and postdoctoral students and founded the Biomedical Research Group, further solidifying his legacy.
