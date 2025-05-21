South Africa

UKZN honours global diabetes researcher for life-saving discoveries

He has worked with countries including the US, Australia, China, India, Nigeria

21 May 2025 - 21:41 By Gugulethu Mashinini
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Professor Shahidul Islam proudly holds his UKZN Fellowship award in recognition of his groundbreaking diabetes research.
Professor Shahidul Islam proudly holds his UKZN Fellowship award in recognition of his groundbreaking diabetes research.
Image: Supplied

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has awarded one of its highest academic honours, the title of fellow, to internationally celebrated diabetes expert Prof Shahidul Islam, for his groundbreaking contribution to diabetes research and his mission to find natural and sustainable treatment for the global epidemic.

Islam, based in UKZN's discipline of biochemistry, has spent over two decades investigating innovative ways to treat Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

His work has included intervention trials using medicinal foods, plant extracts and alternative sweeteners, all aimed at developing safer and more effective therapies.

“I would like to thank the university for recognising me as a fellow for my contributions over the last 16 years; I feel honoured and privileged to receive one of its highest honours,” said Islam.

Ranked in the top 0.014% of global researchers in experimental diabetes mellitus by Expertscape.com, Islam's research resonates far beyond South Africa. His collaborations span a number of countries, including the US, Australia, China, India and Nigeria, highlighting the global relevance of his work.

“It will inspire me significantly to make even better contributions through research, teaching, administration and community service, not only to the university but also to the people of South Africa.”

Having joined UKZN in 2008, Islam has steadily advanced from lecturer to full professor and now serves as the academic leader of the biotechnology cluster in the school of life sciences.

Islam has over 230 published research articles, 15 book chapters, and more than 10,000 citations. He is also the editor-in-chief of the World Journal of Diabetes and holds editorial positions in several other prestigious scientific journals.

A recipient of multiple international awards and a C1-rated researcher by South Africa’s National Research Foundation, Islam’s work offers hope to millions affected by diabetes.

His journey from Dhaka in Bangladesh to Durban reflects decades of dedication, including postdoctoral stints in South Korea and South Africa and research fellowships in Japan, India and Switzerland. At UKZN, he has mentored more than 50 postgraduate and postdoctoral students and founded the Biomedical Research Group, further solidifying his legacy.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Diabetic foot pain: expert tips on how to cope

The intractable pain from nerve damage has devastating consequences for quality of life
Science
1 month ago

UKZN's youngest PhD graduate 'unlocks secrets of gravity'

At 26 years old, Dr Shavani Naicker was the youngest doctoral graduate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal during its 2025 autumn graduation ...
News
5 days ago

Former premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube earns doctorate in administration from UKZN

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has graduated with a doctorate in public administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Politics
1 week ago

'Don’t wait for warning signs – there may not be any': Get tested now for high blood pressure, says doctor

With World Hypertension Day taking place on Saturday, vascular surgeon Dr Vinesh Padayachy offers simple strategies that could save your life
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit Politics
  3. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  4. Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video South Africa
  5. Level 2 weather warning for KZN residents South Africa

Latest Videos

"We have many deaths, but it’s across the board not just white farmers"- Rupert ...
'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump