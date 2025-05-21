Urgent call for police action as NGOs are hit by hijackers in Eastern Cape

Nonprofit organisations (NGOs) serving last-mile communities in the Eastern Cape are demanding urgent police intervention after the hijacking of field workers this month.
One to One Africa community field workers were held at gunpoint and threatened in Ngqeleni before they were abandoned deep in a forest.
One to One Africa executive head Gqibelo Dandala said, despite clear evidence that NGOs were being targeted, law enforcement had shown little urgency or interest in tackling the “growing crisis”.
“One to One Africa urges national and local leaders to intervene, ensuring that the police actively investigate these crimes, dismantle syndicates, and protect humanitarian organisations.”
“Now more than ever, we need to work together to send a strong message to those who seek to destroy the work that’s happening. It is unlikely that the perpetrators are from these communities, and they do not fully understand the harm they are causing. They are robbing innocent women and children of vital services.
“We need urgent action to stop this before more lives are put at risk. Our work is integral to these communities, and we will not be silenced by fear. We need answers. We need action. We need protection,” she said.
Dandala said at least three other NGOs operating in the region had suffered similar losses, leaving community field workers fearful and forcing organisations to divert donor funding to costly security services.
“For years, One to One Africa has provided critical healthcare and support to vulnerable communities through its Mentor Mothers Programme and Mobile Clinic services, ensuring free basic medical care reaches those unable to access local clinics. In rural villages where poverty and isolation create severe health risks, the organisation’s 4x4 vehicles have become lifelines bridging the gap between desperate need and essential services.
“However, these life-saving operations are under attack. Criminal syndicates are targeting nonprofit organisations, hijacking their vehicles with crucial supplies,” said Dandala.
The stolen vehicle and the essential supplies have not yet been located. “Operations in the community have been temporarily suspended to give staff a chance to recover from the trauma and decide how best to mitigate risk,” said Dandala.
Shamla Naidoo, who supplied sanitary towels to two Eastern Cape communities with support from her KwaZulu-Natal-based church, said she ceased operations in the province in November.
“Two vehicles were hijacked last year and our volunteers were held at knifepoint and robbed of their belongings several times. Regrettably, we cannot help the communities that desperately need sanitary towels because we cannot put our lives at risk,” she said.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo confirmed that a case of carjacking was at Ngqeleni Police Station on May 7.
“On that particular day about 10am at Buthongweni locality — Ngqeleni, the victim was hijacked by five unknown men and they dumped him with his colleagues next to a forest and vanished with the vehicle. The case was transferred to the Mthatha vehicle theft unit, which is busy conducting the investigation. No-one has been arrested yet and the vehicle has not yet been recovered.”
When asked if police had stepped up patrols and crime intelligence operations due to NGOs being targeted Matyolo said: “Patrols are our daily duties and roadblocks are being conducted with the assistance of the traffic officers to ensure safety for all. The SA Police Service’s mandate is to create and ensure a safe environment for all people in South Africa.”
