South Africa

Water supply restored to West Rand, Johannesburg health facilities

21 May 2025 - 15:16
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Water supply has been restored in the affected clinics and hospitals, including Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
Water supply has been restored in the affected clinics and hospitals, including Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Water supply was fully restored at health facilities affected by the recent water outage on the West Rand and in parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

This follows emergency repairs by Rand Water on the F39 pipeline which burst near Soweto on Monday, disrupting supply to multiple areas, including Mogale City, Rand West City and some parts of Johannesburg.

“Facilities including Fanyana Nhlapo, Eric Ndeleni, Tarlton, Maaki Legwete, Mohlakeng, Ya Rona, Koocksoord, PJ Maree Clinics, as well as Leratong Regional Hospital and Dr Yusuf Dadoo District Hospital on the West Rand have confirmed the return of normal water supply,” the Gauteng health department said on Wednesday.

It said Discoverers Community Health Centre, Braamfischer Clinic, Princess Clinic and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg were on Wednesday operating without water-related constraints.

“The department commends the efforts of municipalities and Rand Water teams for their swift response and collaboration in restoring water services.”

It also thanked the public for their patience and co-operation during the disruption.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Contingency measures for Gauteng health facilities after water pipe bursts

A number of public health facilities in Johannesburg and the West Rand experienced water supply disruptions on Tuesday after a major pipe burst on ...
News
23 hours ago

Think before flushing in Camps Bay, Bakoven, Clifton and Sea Point

Wet wipes and similar objects being flushed down toilets have been identified as a leading cause of sewer blockages in the suburbs of Camps Bay, ...
News
22 hours ago

Flash floods cut off inland Australian towns, residents flee to rooftops

Heavy rain in Australia's southeast triggered flash flooding and cut off entire towns on Wednesday, stranding some residents on the roofs of their ...
News
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit Politics
  3. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  4. Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video South Africa
  5. Gauteng education department slams bullying assault, says pupils suspended South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget Speech 2025 3.0
'Our children are dying slowly,' says Gazan father | REUTERS