Water supply was fully restored at health facilities affected by the recent water outage on the West Rand and in parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday.
This follows emergency repairs by Rand Water on the F39 pipeline which burst near Soweto on Monday, disrupting supply to multiple areas, including Mogale City, Rand West City and some parts of Johannesburg.
“Facilities including Fanyana Nhlapo, Eric Ndeleni, Tarlton, Maaki Legwete, Mohlakeng, Ya Rona, Koocksoord, PJ Maree Clinics, as well as Leratong Regional Hospital and Dr Yusuf Dadoo District Hospital on the West Rand have confirmed the return of normal water supply,” the Gauteng health department said on Wednesday.
It said Discoverers Community Health Centre, Braamfischer Clinic, Princess Clinic and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg were on Wednesday operating without water-related constraints.
“The department commends the efforts of municipalities and Rand Water teams for their swift response and collaboration in restoring water services.”
It also thanked the public for their patience and co-operation during the disruption.
TimesLIVE
Water supply restored to West Rand, Johannesburg health facilities
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
Water supply was fully restored at health facilities affected by the recent water outage on the West Rand and in parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday.
This follows emergency repairs by Rand Water on the F39 pipeline which burst near Soweto on Monday, disrupting supply to multiple areas, including Mogale City, Rand West City and some parts of Johannesburg.
“Facilities including Fanyana Nhlapo, Eric Ndeleni, Tarlton, Maaki Legwete, Mohlakeng, Ya Rona, Koocksoord, PJ Maree Clinics, as well as Leratong Regional Hospital and Dr Yusuf Dadoo District Hospital on the West Rand have confirmed the return of normal water supply,” the Gauteng health department said on Wednesday.
It said Discoverers Community Health Centre, Braamfischer Clinic, Princess Clinic and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg were on Wednesday operating without water-related constraints.
“The department commends the efforts of municipalities and Rand Water teams for their swift response and collaboration in restoring water services.”
It also thanked the public for their patience and co-operation during the disruption.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Contingency measures for Gauteng health facilities after water pipe bursts
Think before flushing in Camps Bay, Bakoven, Clifton and Sea Point
Flash floods cut off inland Australian towns, residents flee to rooftops
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos