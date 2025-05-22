South Africa

ANC struggle hero Gertrude Shope dies peacefully at home, aged 99

MaShope played a pivotal role in shaping the political direction of the party and the emancipation of women

22 May 2025 - 20:36
Gertrude Shope
Image: Mbuzeni Zulu

ANC stalwart Gertrude Shope has died at the age of 99. According to the party, Shope, also known as MaShope, died peacefully at her Gauteng home on Thursday morning.

“A lifelong revolutionary, MaShope was a leader of profound discipline, courage and humility. From her early activism to the dawn of democracy, she served the Struggle with unmatched commitment in the underground, in exile and in the democratic parliament.

“As former president of the ANC Women's League, head of the ANC Women's Section in exile, and a member of the ANC NEC, she played a pivotal role in shaping the political direction of our movement and the emancipation of women in South Africa and beyond,” said the organisation on Thursday. 

Shope, who was one of the oldest members of the party, is a former trade unionist and the first Women’s League president.

Shope had been exiled in countries like Botswana, Tanzania, Czechoslovakia, Zambia and Nigeria, where she fought for the rights of workers and women. 

“Even in retirement, MaShope exudes an air of majesty and dignity as a sage of the age, belonging to the same illustrious historical galaxy of revolutionaries that includes Charlotte Maxeke, Ruth First, Fatima Meer, Helen Joseph, Sophia de Bruyn, Ruth Mompati, Lillian Ngoyi and many more,” wrote former minister Naledi Pandor in celebrating Shope's life a few years ago.

Shope was born in 1925 in Johannesburg and grew up in Zimbabwe. She was 29  when she joined the ANC, leaving her work as a teacher in protest against Bantu education. As part of the Federation of South African Women, she fought to make women’s struggles part of the wider Struggle for a free society.    

SowetanLIVE

'Where are today's liberators?': Thabo Mbeki remembers Namibia's Sam Nujoma

Turning to ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, former president asked pointedly: ‘Are we doing the right things?’
Politics
2 months ago

MPHUMZI MDEKAZI | The significance of October for Walter and Albertina Sisulu

We need to tap from the same fount of Sisulu wisdom that Nelson Mandela benefited from so much.
Ideas
7 months ago

Luthuli inquest to be extended to June to hear more witnesses

Prosecutors in the reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli in the Pietermaritzburg high court have asked for an ...
Politics
2 days ago
