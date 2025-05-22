South Africa

WATCH | Asbestos trial involving Ace Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota

22 May 2025 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

A trial within a trial involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule's personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, resumes in the high court in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

