WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

22 May 2025 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE
The trial involving five men who allegedly killed soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is continuing at the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

Senzo Meyiwa link to cop robbed of service pistol and case files on laptop

Police top brass say no sensitive information or possible evidence was taken during the armed robbery of a former investigator linked to the murder ...
News
3 days ago

Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has granted more time to one of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to prepare his defence.
News
4 weeks ago

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial

Legal expert Nthabiseng Dubazana explains how defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu's death affects the trial
News
5 months ago
