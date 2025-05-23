South Africa

'Drug trafficker' from Brazil nabbed at OR Tambo

23 May 2025 - 21:02 By TIMESLIVE
During a body search, cocaine was found wrapped around his legs.
Image: SAPS

A 39-year-old suspected drug trafficker was arrested on arrival from São Paulo, Brazil at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning.

Police said the Brazilian landed at 9am from São Paulo and was in transit to Benin when he was intercepted by police officers at the airport.

“He was pulled aside and during a body search cocaine worth R1.4m was found wrapped around his legs,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

The man was arrested and is expected to appear before the Kempton Park magistrate's court soon on a charge of drug trafficking.

Mathe said the police were intensifying their efforts to clamp down on the illicit trade of drugs.

She said between January and March, 23,306 suspects had been arrested nationally for being in possession of drugs. These included drug traffickers who continued to be apprehended at OR Tambo International Airport.

“Most of these drug traffickers are coming into the country from Brazil and are found to have swallowed these drugs. Through targeted intelligence operations, we have been able to intercept more than 20 drug traffickers in the last six months at this port of entry.”

Mathe said 3,471 suspects had been arrested for dealing in drugs.

These included six Mozambicans and three South Africans who were arrested in Standerton, Mpumalanga, after police dismantled a clandestine drug laboratory in that area.

Drugs, high performance vehicles and machinery valued at R27m were confiscated in this operation including R3m in cash that was found in the boot of a Mercedes-Benz.

During this same period, a clandestine drug laboratory was also shut down in Westonaria in Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

