Ekurhuleni’s ‘Dr Shoe’ fixes worn-out school shoes for free

Prays Tsotetsi, 32, from Duduza Bluegum View is the founder of the Dr Shoe School Tour Project, an initiative he started in February to repair worn-out school shoes for underprivileged pupils for free across Ekurhuleni.
With more than 10 years of experience in shoe repair, a skill he inherited from his father. Tsotetsi is dedicating his time and efforts to restoring dignity to schoolchildren by repairing their shoes.
“My father has a small shoe repair business at home. Whenever he was not around, I would help and fix people’s shoes. That’s how I learned,” said Tsotetsi.
The idea for the Dr Shoe School Tour Project was born when a local child came to his home to ask for help to repair a shoe. His father was not available, so Tsotetsi stepped in to assist.
“The shoe was badly damaged and the boy needed it fixed by the next day to attend a funeral. I repaired it and after that the idea came to me,”
While he was working for a nutrition company that delivers food to schools, Tsotetsi witnessed how many pupils went to school wearing damaged shoes.
“It broke my heart. I saw many kids were struggling. Some wore the same shoes on weekends because that is all they had,” he said.
Since launching his project, Tsotetsi has visited more than six schools, including:
At every school, Tsotetsi introduces himself and is vetted by staff, after which he is given a space, often a storage room or empty classroom, to work.
Tsotetsi told TimesLIVE: “The schools identify the pupils. They tell them the day before to come wearing their home shoes and bring their school shoes in a plastic bag.”
On average, he repairs 20 to 30 pairs per visit, working three to four days a week, depending on the school’s needs and his capacity.
Godfrey Motaung, Zakheni Primary School principal, confirmed Tsotetsi had visited his school.
“He came to repair our pupils shoes, and he comes every now and then to ask if there’s a pupil who needs help. We are very happy with his work, and we appreciate what he is doing for our school.”
Despite the growing impact of his project, Tsotetsi said it is not easy. Unemployed and without a sponsor, he often struggles with transportation and material costs.
“Sometimes I walk long distances to get to a school because I do not have taxi fare. When I run out of material, it hurts because I enjoy making a difference,” he told TimesLIVE.
In cases where shoes are beyond repair, he turns to social media to ask for donations. People respond by sending new shoes anonymously.
Tsotetsi said: “I do not gain anything financially, but when I see a pupil smiling because of what I did, it fills my heart.”
He hopes to expand his vision and not only fix school shoes but also gather donations of casual shoes for children to wear at home.
“Some kids wear school shoes every day, even on weekends. That’s why they get damaged so quickly. I want to help.”
His initiative welcomes donations and sponsorship of school shoes, repair material and school-related items. For donations, send to 063-363-4588/Capitec 2326148424.
