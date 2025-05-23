Forty children have received life-changing cleft surgery at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital.
A team of 52 medical professionals, led by Operation Smile in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital and Life Healthcare, performed cleft lip and palate operations on the children during a surgical drive.
The initiative aimed to reduce a growing surgical backlog in the public healthcare system where many children wait months or even years for this procedure.
All procedures were provided free of charge and patients will remain in care until post-op assessments are completed.
Beyond the surgery, the initiative focused on transferring specialist skills to local healthcare workers to help strengthen long-term surgical capacity in South Africa.
IN PICS | Life-changing surgery for children in Operation Smile
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Forty children have received life-changing cleft surgery at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital.
A team of 52 medical professionals, led by Operation Smile in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital and Life Healthcare, performed cleft lip and palate operations on the children during a surgical drive.
The initiative aimed to reduce a growing surgical backlog in the public healthcare system where many children wait months or even years for this procedure.
All procedures were provided free of charge and patients will remain in care until post-op assessments are completed.
Beyond the surgery, the initiative focused on transferring specialist skills to local healthcare workers to help strengthen long-term surgical capacity in South Africa.
Image: Zeke du Plessis
Prof Chrysis Sofianos, a plastic surgeon and head of department at Wits University, and also a craniofacial surgeon with Operation Smile, said the project was voluntary and team members had the same drive.
“This project represents the ideal intersection of purpose and service. It's a chance to bring specialised care to children who might otherwise wait for years to get treated in situations such as suffering from a cleft lip,” he said.
“Personally, it's a powerful reminder of why we entered medicine, to restore dignity and function, especially to the most vulnerable.”
Image: Zeke du Plessis
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'People would say she was bewitched': mom happy after 9-month-old daughter gets face reconstruction surgery
Reconstruction surgery campaign gives Cape children a reason to smile again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos