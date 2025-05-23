South Africa

IN PICS | Life-changing surgery for children in Operation Smile

23 May 2025 - 17:54 By Kabelo Mokoena
Children play on the mat before they go into surgery at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Forty children have received life-changing cleft surgery at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital.

A team of 52 medical professionals, led by Operation Smile in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital and Life Healthcare, performed cleft lip and palate operations on the children during a surgical drive.

The initiative aimed to reduce a growing surgical backlog in the public healthcare system where many children wait months or even years for this procedure.

All procedures were provided free of charge and patients will remain in care until post-op assessments are completed.

Beyond the surgery, the initiative focused on transferring specialist skills to local healthcare workers to help strengthen long-term surgical capacity in South Africa.

A team of doctors share a happy moment with a mother and her child after they performed surgery on a cleft lip.
Image: Zeke du Plessis

Prof Chrysis Sofianos, a plastic surgeon and head of department at Wits University, and also a craniofacial surgeon with Operation Smile, said the project was voluntary and team members had the same drive.

“This project represents the ideal intersection of purpose and service. It's a chance to bring specialised care to children who might otherwise wait for years to get treated in situations such as suffering from a cleft lip,” he said.

“Personally, it's a powerful reminder of why we entered medicine, to restore dignity and function, especially to the most vulnerable.”  

An emotional mom has a moment after her child came out of the operating theatre.
Image: Zeke du Plessis
A group of volunteer surgeons.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
A surgeon at work to repair a cleft lip.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
A surgeon takes a break from surgery.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Prof Chrysis Sofianos looks at a child's mouth as he performs surgery on a child with a cleft lip.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

TimesLIVE

