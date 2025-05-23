Mazwi, from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, was diagnosed with diabetes 10 months ago. According to allegations, he had informed his supervisor of his deteriorating health but was reportedly still required to report for duty.
KZN health officials visit family of late doctor amid probe into tragic death
Image: Supplied
The family of the late Dr Alulutho Mazwi, a 25-year-old medical intern who died while on duty at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, received a visit from senior KwaZulu-Natal government officials this week to express their condolences and support.
A delegation led by acting head of the provincial department of health Penny Msimango travelled to Mnquma near Gcuwa in the Eastern Cape to extend their sympathies.
“The purpose of the visit was to personally convey condolences from the provincial executive council to Dr Mazwi’s family, and to reaffirm government’s commitment to uncovering the circumstances surrounding his death,” read a statement from the provincial health department.
Mazwi, from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, was diagnosed with diabetes 10 months ago. According to allegations, he had informed his supervisor of his deteriorating health but was reportedly still required to report for duty.
He collapsed on his way to work the day before his death, raising serious concerns about working conditions and staff welfare in public hospitals.
His mother, Thabisa Maqoqa, a single parent, expressed deep gratitude for the government's visit while pleading for answers and justice.
“All I want is closure. My son showed no signs of illness or distress and I just want to understand what happened. I raised him on my own and it means a lot to have you here today,” she said.
During the visit, Msimango spoke to the grieving family, offering both compassion and assurances of transparency.
“We are here today not just to mourn, but to stand with you as a family. On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal government and KZN department of health, we pledge to offer you all the support you need. An all-encompassing investigation has been launched and we will ensure that you are informed of the findings once the process is complete,” she said.
Msimango also commended the Mnquma local municipality for the assistance and support it has provided to the Mazwi family during this difficult time.
Dr Fikile Ndlovu added the provincial government’s voice to the call for a thorough investigation.
“We are committed to ensuring this matter is handled with urgency, sensitivity, and transparency,” said Ndlovu.
The KwaZulu-Natal health department has launched a formal investigation, while national health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has requested the health ombud to conduct an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Mazwi’s death.
Mazwi will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 29, in Gcuwa.
TimesLIVE
