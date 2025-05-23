South Africa

KZN health officials visit family of late doctor amid probe into tragic death

23 May 2025 - 17:53
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dr Alulutho Mazwi's death and the circumstances leading up to it have raised questions regarding the treatment of junior staff, specially interns, by their superiors at the hospital.
Dr Alulutho Mazwi's death and the circumstances leading up to it have raised questions regarding the treatment of junior staff, specially interns, by their superiors at the hospital.
Image: Supplied

The family of the late Dr Alulutho Mazwi, a 25-year-old medical intern who died while on duty at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, received a visit from senior KwaZulu-Natal government officials this week to express their condolences and support.

A delegation led by acting head of the provincial department of health Penny Msimango travelled to Mnquma near Gcuwa in the Eastern Cape to extend their sympathies.

“The purpose of the visit was to personally convey condolences from the provincial executive council to Dr Mazwi’s family, and to reaffirm government’s commitment to uncovering the circumstances surrounding his death,” read a statement from the provincial health department.

Mazwi, from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, was diagnosed with diabetes 10 months ago. According to allegations, he had informed his supervisor of his deteriorating health but was reportedly still required to report for duty.

He collapsed on his way to work the day before his death, raising serious concerns about working conditions and staff welfare in public hospitals.

His mother, Thabisa Maqoqa, a single parent, expressed deep gratitude for the government's visit while pleading for answers and justice.

“All I want is closure. My son showed no signs of illness or distress and I just want to understand what happened. I raised him on my own and it means a lot to have you here today,” she said.

During the visit, Msimango spoke to the grieving family, offering both compassion and assurances of transparency.

“We are here today not just to mourn, but to stand with you as a family. On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal government and KZN department of health, we pledge to offer you all the support you need. An all-encompassing investigation has been launched and we will ensure that you are informed of the findings once the process is complete,” she said.

Msimango also commended the Mnquma local municipality for the assistance and support it has provided to the Mazwi family during this difficult time.

Dr Fikile Ndlovu added the provincial government’s voice to the call for a thorough investigation.

“We are committed to ensuring this matter is handled with urgency, sensitivity, and transparency,” said Ndlovu.

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has launched a formal investigation, while national health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has requested the health ombud to conduct an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Mazwi’s death.

Mazwi will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 29, in Gcuwa.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Health ombud launches probe into death of medical intern Dr Alulutho Mazwi

Health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Dr Alulutho Mazwi, a medical intern at ...
News
4 days ago

KZN health MEC urges staff to report abuse in the workplace

The KwaZulu-Natal health department insists that it has fair and supportive mechanisms in place for staff to report ill-treatment in the workplace ...
News
3 days ago

Pickets outside Umlazi hospital after death of doctor ‘bullied’ into working

Labour organisations are calling on the KwaZulu-Natal health department to issue a public apology and acknowledgment of systematic abuse of junior ...
News
3 days ago

EFF to picket at hospital over Alulutho Mazwi’s death as investigation begins

Working conditions and support systems for medical interns and other health professionals placed under close scrutiny.
Politics
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Bullying is not just a schoolyard problem — it’s a societal disease

The truth that we need to reckon with is that bullying is a sign of structural rot that kills
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Shattered dreams of Dr Alulutho Mazwi and his broader family

The family of the medical intern who died during his shift at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal is devastated by the conditions they ...
News
1 week ago

Probe into doctor’s death while on duty in hospital

Medical intern Dr Alulutho Mazwi collapsed and died while on duty at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi
News
1 week ago

Shock as four KZN health workers die in one week — two while on duty

An investigation has been opened into the death of Alulutho Mazwi, a medical intern in the paediatrics department at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial ...
News
1 week ago

Sama calls for better care for junior doctors after death of intern at work

The South African Medical Association has called for urgent reform in the treatment of junior doctors, warning that unsafe working conditions are ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Snow brings bitterly cold weather with rain and destructive winds South Africa
  2. Keep dreaming: Wits law graduate says mentorship helped him defy the odds South Africa
  3. Bank executive kidnapped in Edenvale rescued in Thembisa, five arrested South Africa
  4. Level 2 weather warning for KZN residents South Africa
  5. Pirates fan dedicates honours degree to departing coach José Riveiro South Africa

Latest Videos

Ukraine pitches tougher Russia sanctions plan to EU as US wavers | REUTERS
Trump's Golden Dome program represents 'a sea change,' says analyst | REUTERS