South Africa

Limpopo health department pursues action against doctor accused of attempted rape

23 May 2025 - 15:40
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The incident allegedly happened in the early hours on Sunday during an abdominal ultrasound required as part of the patient’s observation related to her pregnancy. Stock photo.
The incident allegedly happened in the early hours on Sunday during an abdominal ultrasound required as part of the patient’s observation related to her pregnancy. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

The Limpopo department of health has launched disciplinary proceedings against a medical doctor accused of attempting to rape a pregnant patient during an ultrasound procedure at George Masebe Hospital in Mokopane.

Department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said the disciplinary action follows the conclusion of a formal internal investigation into the alleged incident, which took place last month in the hospital's sonar room during a scheduled abdominal scan.

“Guided by the outcomes of a thorough internal investigation, the department has decided to prefer charges of misconduct and is pursuing disciplinary action against the medical doctor who allegedly attempted to rape a pregnant patient.

“A duly constituted disciplinary panel has been established, and proceedings are under way,” said Shikwambana.

The department said it had moved swiftly after receiving the complaint to protect the patient and initiate a formal inquiry in accordance with public service protocols.

Doctor allegedly tried to rape a patient: Limpopo health department investigates

The Limpopo health department has initiated an internal investigation after a doctor allegedly attempted to rape a patient at George Masebe Hospital.
News
3 weeks ago

“The department takes allegations of sexual misconduct within healthcare facilities with the utmost seriousness. Upon receiving the complaint, immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the affected patient while initiating a formal investigative process,” said Shikwambana.

Limpopo health MEC Dieketseng Mashego said: “While we uphold the principle of innocent until proven guilty, we wish to reiterate our zero-tolerance stance on any form of abuse or misconduct within our facilities. Patients deserve to receive care in a safe and respectful environment. Any breach of this trust will be met with decisive action.” 

The doctor remains unnamed at this stage, and it is not yet clear whether criminal charges have been filed in addition to the internal disciplinary case.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Newborn babies kidnapped from Gqeberha hospital found

The Eastern Cape health department confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that two premature babies who were stolen from Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha ...
News
2 days ago

Hospital laundry backlog: Interim and long-term fixes 'being implemented'

Gauteng health department has R50m to address laundry machinery challenges
News
1 day ago

Bheki Mlangeni Hospital linen crisis leaves patients ‘sleeping on plastic’

Patients at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto are sleeping on plastic liners and bringing their own blankets to keep warm due to a linen ...
News
2 days ago

Water supply restored to West Rand, Johannesburg health facilities

Water supply has been fully restored at health facilities affected by the recent water outage on the West Rand and in parts of Johannesburg.
News
2 days ago

BUDGET 3.0 | R20bn to hire 800 doctors

The government has set aside more than R20bn to save thousands of jobs in the public health sector, including hiring 800 more doctors.
Business
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Snow brings bitterly cold weather with rain and destructive winds South Africa
  2. Keep dreaming: Wits law graduate says mentorship helped him defy the odds South Africa
  3. Bank executive kidnapped in Edenvale rescued in Thembisa, five arrested South Africa
  4. Level 2 weather warning for KZN residents South Africa
  5. Pirates fan dedicates honours degree to departing coach José Riveiro South Africa

Latest Videos

Ukraine pitches tougher Russia sanctions plan to EU as US wavers | REUTERS
Trump's Golden Dome program represents 'a sea change,' says analyst | REUTERS