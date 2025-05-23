The Limpopo department of health has launched disciplinary proceedings against a medical doctor accused of attempting to rape a pregnant patient during an ultrasound procedure at George Masebe Hospital in Mokopane.
Department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said the disciplinary action follows the conclusion of a formal internal investigation into the alleged incident, which took place last month in the hospital's sonar room during a scheduled abdominal scan.
“Guided by the outcomes of a thorough internal investigation, the department has decided to prefer charges of misconduct and is pursuing disciplinary action against the medical doctor who allegedly attempted to rape a pregnant patient.
“A duly constituted disciplinary panel has been established, and proceedings are under way,” said Shikwambana.
The department said it had moved swiftly after receiving the complaint to protect the patient and initiate a formal inquiry in accordance with public service protocols.
Limpopo health department pursues action against doctor accused of attempted rape
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
The Limpopo department of health has launched disciplinary proceedings against a medical doctor accused of attempting to rape a pregnant patient during an ultrasound procedure at George Masebe Hospital in Mokopane.
Department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said the disciplinary action follows the conclusion of a formal internal investigation into the alleged incident, which took place last month in the hospital's sonar room during a scheduled abdominal scan.
“Guided by the outcomes of a thorough internal investigation, the department has decided to prefer charges of misconduct and is pursuing disciplinary action against the medical doctor who allegedly attempted to rape a pregnant patient.
“A duly constituted disciplinary panel has been established, and proceedings are under way,” said Shikwambana.
The department said it had moved swiftly after receiving the complaint to protect the patient and initiate a formal inquiry in accordance with public service protocols.
Doctor allegedly tried to rape a patient: Limpopo health department investigates
“The department takes allegations of sexual misconduct within healthcare facilities with the utmost seriousness. Upon receiving the complaint, immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the affected patient while initiating a formal investigative process,” said Shikwambana.
Limpopo health MEC Dieketseng Mashego said: “While we uphold the principle of innocent until proven guilty, we wish to reiterate our zero-tolerance stance on any form of abuse or misconduct within our facilities. Patients deserve to receive care in a safe and respectful environment. Any breach of this trust will be met with decisive action.”
The doctor remains unnamed at this stage, and it is not yet clear whether criminal charges have been filed in addition to the internal disciplinary case.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Newborn babies kidnapped from Gqeberha hospital found
Hospital laundry backlog: Interim and long-term fixes 'being implemented'
Bheki Mlangeni Hospital linen crisis leaves patients ‘sleeping on plastic’
Water supply restored to West Rand, Johannesburg health facilities
BUDGET 3.0 | R20bn to hire 800 doctors
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos