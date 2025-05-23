Sibanye-Stillwater said on Friday rescue efforts were under way for 289 mine workers trapped underground at its Kloof gold mine near Johannesburg.
“We can confirm we had an incident at Kloof 7 shaft and are busy making safe and shaft exam procedures, whereafter we will hoist the employees to the surface,” said a spokesperson for Sibanye.
The spokesperson said all workers were safe and accounted for and the company was providing them food.
“We expect the situation to be resolved by about midday today,” the spokesperson said.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) earlier said it had received reports about the incident, which it said happened at about 10pm on Thursday.
“We have reports that about 300 workers are trapped underground at Kloof mine No 7 shaft,” a NUM spokesperson told Reuters.
NUM receives reports of 289 trapped at Kloof mine near Joburg
