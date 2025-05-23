South Africa

NUM receives reports of 289 trapped at Kloof mine near Joburg

23 May 2025 - 09:40 By Felix Njini
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kloof mine belongs to Sibanye-Stillwater.
Kloof mine belongs to Sibanye-Stillwater.
Image: Sibanye Mines/ File photo

 

Sibanye-Stillwater said on Friday rescue efforts were under way for 289 mine workers trapped underground at its Kloof gold mine near Johannesburg.

“We can confirm we had an incident at Kloof 7 shaft and are busy making safe and shaft exam procedures, whereafter we will hoist the employees to the surface,” said a spokesperson for Sibanye.

The spokesperson said all workers were safe and accounted for and the company was providing them food.

“We expect the situation to be resolved by about midday today,” the spokesperson said.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) earlier said it had received reports about the incident, which it said happened at about 10pm on Thursday. 

“We have reports that about 300 workers are trapped underground at Kloof mine No 7 shaft,” a NUM spokesperson told Reuters.

Reuters

READ MORE:

The 10 forgotten zama zamas of Krugersdorp

More mine misery as families cling to fading hopes their loved ones are still alive
News
2 months ago

Operation to rescue illegal miners trapped in Roodepoort mine remains suspended

While the operation to rescue two illegal miners believed to be trapped at a decommissioned mine in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, remains ...
News
3 months ago

‘I can’t breathe!’: residents take matters into their own hands after authorities suspend mine rescue

The West Rand community tried to retrieve trapped illegal miners as they believed authorities didn't try hard enough to rescue them
News
3 months ago

Malawi's women sand miners are trapped in climate change dilemma

More women have turned to sand mining although the work is back-breaking and the pay is meagre
Africa
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Snow brings bitterly cold weather with rain and destructive winds South Africa
  2. Bank executive kidnapped in Edenvale rescued in Thembisa, five arrested South Africa
  3. Keep dreaming: Wits law graduate says mentorship helped him defy the odds South Africa
  4. Level 2 weather warning for KZN residents South Africa
  5. Pirates fan dedicates honours degree to departing coach José Riveiro South Africa

Latest Videos

US aid cuts leave food for millions moldering in storage | REUTERS
South Africa’s Auto Market 2025: Growth, Innovation & the Future of EVs | ...