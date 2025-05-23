South Africa

Special Tribunal restrains Mercedes-Benz belonging to Selaelo Selota

The vehicle was allegedly bought with misappropriated funds from National Lotteries Commission, says Special Investigating Unit

23 May 2025 - 15:35
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Special Investigating Unit says the order obtained against multi award-winning musician Selaelo Selota is part of a broader investigation into corruption involving NLC grants intended for community development projects. File photo.
The Special Investigating Unit says the order obtained against multi award-winning musician Selaelo Selota is part of a broader investigation into corruption involving NLC grants intended for community development projects. File photo.
Image: ALAN EASON

The Special Tribunal has restrained jazz musician Selaelo Phillemon Selota from selling or disposing his Mercedes-Benz which was allegedly purchased with misappropriated funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which applied for the order, said on Friday the funds were meant for building an old-age home and for providing elderly care in different provinces.

“The SIU’s investigation uncovered that Selota’s luxury vehicle was [allegedly] purchased using funds diverted from three NPOs that received NLC grants under suspicious circumstances,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

In 2017, the Matieni Community Centre, the Lethabong Old Age Home and War Against Rape and Abuse received millions after submitting applications to the NLC and allegedly transferred R26m to Mbidzo Development Programme.

“On January 18 2018, Mbidzo Development Programme deposited R104,600 to a car dealership to purchase a Mercedes-Benz. Subsequently, on January 27 2018, Mbidzo Development Programme paid the remaining R300,000 to finalise the transaction. The vehicle was registered to Selota shortly after,” Kganyago said.

The tribunal order, by tribunal president judge Margaret Victor, dated April 15, also directed Selota to ensure the vehicle remains insured in the amount equivalent to its replacement value and to maintain the insurance pending an application to be brought by the SIU at a later date.   

“The order of the Special Tribunal is part of implementing SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions because of corruption or negligence,” Kganyago said.

The order is part of a broader investigation into corruption involving NLC grants intended for community development projects.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

National Lotteries Commission vows to right wrongs identified by AG

The National Lotteries Commission says it remains committed to addressing systemic failures and other problems cited by the auditor-general in its ...
News
1 day ago

SIU to probe 'maladministration' at Sita and Bushbuckridge municipality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two new proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit to investigate allegations of maladministration ...
Politics
4 days ago

Ithala clients fear VBS déjà vu

The past few months have been a nightmare for Ithala depositors who cannot withdraw their money or get answers for their questions
News
5 days ago

EDITORIAL | The time for acting is over, the NLC is not a piggy bank for celebrities

Those involved in siphoning funds, meant for worthy causes, from the National Lotteries Commission must face the full might of the law
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Snow brings bitterly cold weather with rain and destructive winds South Africa
  2. Keep dreaming: Wits law graduate says mentorship helped him defy the odds South Africa
  3. Bank executive kidnapped in Edenvale rescued in Thembisa, five arrested South Africa
  4. Level 2 weather warning for KZN residents South Africa
  5. Pirates fan dedicates honours degree to departing coach José Riveiro South Africa

Latest Videos

Ukraine pitches tougher Russia sanctions plan to EU as US wavers | REUTERS
Trump's Golden Dome program represents 'a sea change,' says analyst | REUTERS