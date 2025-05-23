The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Friday sentenced Petronella Niemand, a former financial manager at Global Access Holdings, to 30 years' imprisonment for defrauding the company of more than R47m.
The court convicted Niemand, 61, of 437 counts of fraud she committed between 2013 and 2018.
Niemand was arrested after the company discovered discrepancies in the financial records and missing funds and reported the case to the police.
“An investigation that was led by Lindiwe Mabele, revealed that the accused had exploited her position to manipulate the company's online banking system, creating fictitious payments to legitimate service providers, which were actually deposited into her own bank accounts,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
Mjonondwane said due to financial strain the company was forced to retrench 11 employees.
Senior state advocate Valencia Dube emphasised the seriousness of the offence, the breach of trust and the need for deterrence, saying a custodial sentence was warranted.
“The sentence imposed reflects the seriousness of the offences and serves as a deterrent to others seeking to exploit positions of trust for personal gain.”
30 years behind bars for ex-financial manager who defrauded company of more than R47m
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
