South Africa

Two vacant erven sold for a combined R170m in Clifton

23 May 2025 - 15:19 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The two adjacent vacant stands (outlined in red) in Nettleton Road, Clifton.
The two adjacent vacant stands (outlined in red) in Nettleton Road, Clifton.
Image: Supplied

Two vacant erven in one of the country’s most exclusive addresses have sold for a combined R170m in Cape Town. 

The plots, a combined space of 2,700m2, are in Nettleton Road, Clifton. 

While the erven have planning permission for nine apartments, the multinational entity which purchased them plans to build one “expansive trophy property to crown Nettleton Road”, said Annette Hepburn of Pam Golding Properties, who secured the sale. 

“This is one of a few remaining vacant sites in this highly sought-after address, where properties rarely become available and when they do, opulent, completed residences can be acquired for upwards of R150m,” said Hepburn. 

“Nettleton Road is the most exclusive of all streets in the country, with a limited number of residential properties, large luxurious, iconic homes which offer all the elements desired by high-net-worth individuals — an unparalleled lifestyle, exclusivity, privacy and rarity, and above all, the spectacular views.” 

The street is home to captains of industry and luxurious designer homes. The combined sale price of the erven included VAT.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Think before flushing in Camps Bay, Bakoven, Clifton and Sea Point

Wet wipes and similar objects being flushed down toilets have been identified as a leading cause of sewer blockages in the suburbs of Camps Bay, ...
News
2 days ago

These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers

Data analysis of Johannesburg’s residential property market over the past six years has revealed the suburbs where the most houses are sold as well ...
News
1 month ago

Property executive under fire for ‘capture’ of viewing deck in landmark Muizenberg building

A real estate executive has sparked an unusual boundary dispute in Muizenberg with his plans to enclose a shared viewing deck.
News
1 month ago

Trophy homes in Western Cape snapped up for millions in January

Demand is high for Cape Town’s sought-after Atlantic Seaboard — notably for prime luxury properties with waiting list of local and international ...
News
3 months ago

Cape Town reigns supreme in SA's luxury property market

Cape Town had an excellent year as a premier destination for luxury property buyers, with some willing to invest up to R100m in a home - surpassing ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Snow brings bitterly cold weather with rain and destructive winds South Africa
  2. Keep dreaming: Wits law graduate says mentorship helped him defy the odds South Africa
  3. Bank executive kidnapped in Edenvale rescued in Thembisa, five arrested South Africa
  4. Level 2 weather warning for KZN residents South Africa
  5. Pirates fan dedicates honours degree to departing coach José Riveiro South Africa

Latest Videos

Ukraine pitches tougher Russia sanctions plan to EU as US wavers | REUTERS
Trump's Golden Dome program represents 'a sea change,' says analyst | REUTERS