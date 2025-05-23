Courtesy of SABC
The three people convicted for Joshlin Smith’s disappearance are expected to appear in court on Friday, when arrangements for the court venue and sentencing are expected to be confirmed.
WATCH | Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers back in court
