South Africa

WATCH | Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers back in court

23 May 2025 - 09:07 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The three people convicted for Joshlin Smith’s disappearance are expected to appear in court on Friday, when arrangements for the court venue and sentencing are expected to be confirmed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Judge sets potential date for sentencing in Joshlin Smith trial

Pre-sentencing procedures started when the trio convicted of kidnapping and trafficking missing child Joshlin Smith appeared at the high court in ...
News
1 week ago

‘I want my grandchild back’: guilty verdict handed down but search continues for Joshlin Smith

It was an impromptu encounter with an evangelist on a chilly August morning that helped seal the fate of Racquel "Kelly" Smith who faces the prospect ...
News
2 weeks ago

Kelly Smith's home torched after guilty verdict over disappearance of Joshlin

The shack where Kelly Smith, her three children and boyfriend Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis lived in the Middelpos informal settlement was burnt down on ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Snow brings bitterly cold weather with rain and destructive winds South Africa
  2. Bank executive kidnapped in Edenvale rescued in Thembisa, five arrested South Africa
  3. Keep dreaming: Wits law graduate says mentorship helped him defy the odds South Africa
  4. Level 2 weather warning for KZN residents South Africa
  5. Pirates fan dedicates honours degree to departing coach José Riveiro South Africa

Latest Videos

US aid cuts leave food for millions moldering in storage | REUTERS
South Africa’s Auto Market 2025: Growth, Innovation & the Future of EVs | ...