An Eastern Cape woman, Sinovuyo Rabula, appeared in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Friday to face two counts of kidnapping after two newborn babies were allegedly taken from Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha.
Rabula, 26, allegedly entered the hospital on Tuesday under false pretences of having abdominal pain, accessed the maternity ward without authorisation and removed the infants while posing as a new mother, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
Both babies were recovered the next day and Rabula was arrested.
She is due to appear in court again on May 30 for a bail application.
Woman in court for kidnapping of two infants from Eastern Cape hospital
