The KwaZulu-Natal education department has denied ignoring complaints about the principal of Westville Senior Primary School who has resumed duties after being suspended.
Disgruntled parents and a teacher union protested outside the school on Friday claiming the principal, whose name is known to TimesLIVE and who was appointed in 2022, has racked up about 50 complaints ranging from defamation to financial mismanagement.
The parents and union said despite complaints the education department has failed to act against the principal.
The department said on Saturday, “contrary to claims” suggesting inaction on the part of the department it had initiated two independent investigations — one prompted by concerns raised by the Educators’ Support Group (ESGP) and another based on submissions from educators within the school.
“These processes were undertaken in accordance with departmental procedures to ensure fairness and objectivity. As part of protocol, the principal was placed on precautionary suspension during the course of these investigations.”
The principal resumed duty after the review was completed and no further action was taken.
“We take all allegations seriously, particularly those that affect the wellbeing of learners and educators. The department is committed to addressing every matter thoroughly, without fear or favour. We encourage anyone with further credible information to come forward. Our responsibility is to ensure that every school operates in an environment of safety, accountability, and integrity,” said KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
The department said it would continue to monitor the situation and was open to re-evaluating the matter should new developments arise.
KZN education department denies lack of action against 'problem' principal
Parents protest against ‘problem’ principal at KZN school
The school governing body (SGB) said in a statement on Friday the circumstances at WSPS were the culmination of exchanges with the DoE and the principal for three years.
It said it respected the department's internal processes and procedures to reach correct, just and fair conclusions to grievances and allegations of any nature.
“This is not only in line with our expectation of fair labour practice for all parties; but even more so when it comes to our children and the learning environment into which they are entrusted by parents every day,” said the SGB.
“Our frustrations and concerns at this point are that the timelines of these processes now prejudice all parties and stakeholders. Especially our teachers. As an SGB, we have always treated the children and their learning environment and the standard of their education and development as being sacrosanct. Now we are approaching a scenario where there is an increasingly imminent risk of these aspects of the school being affected.”
It said the impasse has resulted in a growing element of dissatisfaction among parents, teachers and other stakeholders who have all become increasingly vocal.
“The lack of concrete outcomes and finality on issues serves to fuel speculation. Sadly, in some instances this has even led to widespread distribution via social media of falsehoods and misinformation completely devoid of fact or truths.”
