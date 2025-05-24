South Africa

KZN police on the hunt for two men who killed four people in Dundee

24 May 2025 - 10:40 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting in which four people died in Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal
Police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting in which four people died in Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal
Image: 123RF/zeferli

KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for two suspects who shot dead four people at a house in the Mzomusha area in Dundee on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said two men, aged 31 and 35, were outside the house when two suspects arrived and opened fire at them, killing them instantly.

“The suspects then proceeded inside the house where there were three people. The suspects demanded money and drugs from a 29-year-old woman. A scuffle reportedly ensued between one suspect and the woman which led to her being shot multiple times. The suspects allegedly searched her and took an undisclosed amount of money. A 14-year-old girl was also shot multiple times and died at the scene.”

He said a woman who was inside the house and a man who reportedly managed to leave the room after hearing the first gunshots, survived the shooting unscathed.

The motive for the killings is suspected to be robbery, however a drug-related feud cannot be ruled out.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call crime stop at 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN motorist killed in drive-by shooting

A KwaZulu-Natal man died in a drive-by shooting in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

Shots fired between members of two security companies at Meyerton taxi rank

Gauteng police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a shooting incident at a Meyerton taxi rank on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

KZN premier condemns Umlazi mass shooting, urges swift action

Police said an unknown number of armed assailants entered a dwelling in Umlazi U Section at about 8.15pm and opened fire on the victims.
News
6 days ago

Eight killed in shooting in Umlazi

Eight people were shot dead in an informal settlement in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Friday night.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bank executive kidnapped in Edenvale rescued in Thembisa, five arrested South Africa
  2. Keep dreaming: Wits law graduate says mentorship helped him defy the odds South Africa
  3. Charges provisionally withdrawn against '28s gang boss' and ex housing MMC in ... South Africa
  4. Special Tribunal restrains Mercedes-Benz belonging to Selaelo Selota South Africa
  5. National Lotteries Commission to appeal lottery judgment South Africa

Latest Videos

DR Congo Senate Lifts Immunity of Former President Joseph Kabila - 12 PM News ...
Israel's Netanyahu calls out leaders of Canada, France, UK: “You’re on the ...