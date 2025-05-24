KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for two suspects who shot dead four people at a house in the Mzomusha area in Dundee on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said two men, aged 31 and 35, were outside the house when two suspects arrived and opened fire at them, killing them instantly.
“The suspects then proceeded inside the house where there were three people. The suspects demanded money and drugs from a 29-year-old woman. A scuffle reportedly ensued between one suspect and the woman which led to her being shot multiple times. The suspects allegedly searched her and took an undisclosed amount of money. A 14-year-old girl was also shot multiple times and died at the scene.”
He said a woman who was inside the house and a man who reportedly managed to leave the room after hearing the first gunshots, survived the shooting unscathed.
The motive for the killings is suspected to be robbery, however a drug-related feud cannot be ruled out.
Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call crime stop at 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
KZN police on the hunt for two men who killed four people in Dundee
Image: 123RF/zeferli
KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for two suspects who shot dead four people at a house in the Mzomusha area in Dundee on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said two men, aged 31 and 35, were outside the house when two suspects arrived and opened fire at them, killing them instantly.
“The suspects then proceeded inside the house where there were three people. The suspects demanded money and drugs from a 29-year-old woman. A scuffle reportedly ensued between one suspect and the woman which led to her being shot multiple times. The suspects allegedly searched her and took an undisclosed amount of money. A 14-year-old girl was also shot multiple times and died at the scene.”
He said a woman who was inside the house and a man who reportedly managed to leave the room after hearing the first gunshots, survived the shooting unscathed.
The motive for the killings is suspected to be robbery, however a drug-related feud cannot be ruled out.
Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call crime stop at 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
KZN motorist killed in drive-by shooting
Shots fired between members of two security companies at Meyerton taxi rank
KZN premier condemns Umlazi mass shooting, urges swift action
Eight killed in shooting in Umlazi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos