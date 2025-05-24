South Africa

Suspect to appear in court for threats against president and Cape Town mayor

24 May 2025 - 10:44 By TimesLIVE
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making several threats against president Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and CEO of a Cape Town company.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested in Germiston, Gauteng, for allegedly threatening President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and a company CEO. 

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said the Hawks’ Crime Against The State (CATS) unit made the arrest on Friday.

“On Monday May 12, a complainant, who is the CEO of a Cape Town-based company, allegedly received a voice message from the suspect, in which threats were made against the president. The suspect is also alleged to have sent multiple threatening messages targeting the complainant, her family and the mayor of Cape Town.”

The suspect is being transported to Cape Town and is expected to appear in court on Monday where he will face a charge of intimidation.

