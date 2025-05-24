South Africa

Three men killed in suspected hit in Khayelitsha

24 May 2025 - 13:33 By TimesLIVE
The bodies of three men in their 20s were found in Khayelitsha on Friday night
The bodies of three men in their 20s were found in Khayelitsha on Friday night
Image: 123RF/valdasds1

Police are looking for suspects responsible for the fatal shootings of three men in Khayelitsha on Friday night.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col André Traut said the men, in their twenties, were found with gunshot wounds in Mbesa Crescent, Site B. The unknown assailants fled the scene.

“While the exact motive remains unclear, investigators are exploring the possibility that the incident may have been a targeted hit.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

