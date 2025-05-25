KZN taxi industry takes to the streets to take a bold stance against GBV

A group of taxi operators from the Tamboville and Glenwood communities on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg took to the streets on Sunday to take a stand against gender-based-violence.
The group, led by one of the organisers Sibongumusa Mapena, embarked on the march from Ashburton to Freedom Square in the Pietermaritzburg inner city.
“Often our names are blemished by taxi violence , which has led to shootings, and the ill treatment people suffer at the hands of taxi drivers. We thought we should bring a message that we can be part of social change. We do not always have the funds for things like sanitary towels for women and children, but we see the need to step in,” said Mapena.
He said an idea was borne from a typical day at a taxi rank in Tamboville.
“The abuse of children and women is a big issue and it’s something we cannot run away from, or fold our arms and do nothing. When we broached the idea on social media a number of people reacted positively with some people opening up about the challenges they face related to GBV,” said Mapena.
He said this prompted them to believe that an initiative was needed.
Mapena said the idea had also been inspired by three Limpopo men who cycled 1,700km from Burgersfort to Cape Town in April without funding or backup.
The men had said they were doing it for the adventure, and with the hope of encouraging other youth to join them in sheer enjoyment of healthy activity.
Mapena said they had also set sights on making the initiative an annual event as GBV continues unabated.
“We want people to be educated and to know that when someone says no, they mean it,” said Mapena.
He said that as the organisers, they had planned to walk for a much longer distance, but their plans were disrupted by the many Sanral's road works outside the city.
“We had to improvise and start the walk in Ashburton. Otherwise we would have looked to start further up in Cato Ridge where we would have gone from rank to rank,” said Mapena.
LifeLine's Mike Hardie, who is the counselling services manager overseeing the emotional services and GBV sections, said they had joined forces with the taxi industry after being encouraged by the stance they took to raise awareness.
“The taxi industry has always had this reputation of being very violent and being known as perpetrators and abusers. They approached us because they wanted to take a stand to say there is some positive change in the community,” said Hardie.
He said they were impressed by how the taxi drivers wanted to spearhead the change for safer communities.
The marchincluded the dreaded Polly Shortts stretch, which forms part of the Comrades Marathon up run.
“You could see towards the end how the walk had taken a toll on everyone. But the unrelenting energy of over 30 LifeLine activists and the marchers, kept on feeding each other.When we grew tired, the taxi drivers and the community chanted songs. It's like fighting the whole scourge of gender based violence,” said Hardie.
