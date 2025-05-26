South Africa

‘Finish what we started’: Simelane urges provinces to complete upgrades to informal settlements

26 May 2025 - 21:41 By Seipati Mothoa
Human settlements minister Thembi Simelane says the department would prioritise finishing incomplete social housing projects
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Human settlements minister Thembi Simelane has urged all provinces to prioritise housing projects that have not been completed.

Simelane made the remarks after six family members died when their shack caught fire in Marikana Informal settlement in Kwa-Thema, east of Johannesburg. 

She said the department has been inundated after several disasters over the past few weeks, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

“The unfortunate incidents in our informal settlements are a clear sign that we should accelerate and invest in the upgrading of informal settlements and commit to finishing all the stalled projects around the country. This will enable qualifying beneficiaries to have access to decent shelter, prevent loss of life and improve the quality of household life”, said Simelane.

She said the department plans to upgrade just over 4,000 informal settlements during the course of the 2024-29 Medium Term Development Plan.

Simelane underscored the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders in dealing with informal settlements around the country. This includes the government, the private sector, NGOs and communities.

In response to the incident in Ekurhuleni, Simelane has tasked the Emergency Housing Unit, a team responsible for disasters within the department of human settlements, to work with the Gauteng department of human settlements and the City of Ekurhuleni to assist the affected household. 

