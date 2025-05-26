“I am happy. This makes me feel I am making an impact in the community,” said the father of four.
“People will know how bad the impact of copper theft and economic sabotage is and how we making strides in securing convictions. Trains in Newcastle grind to a halt because of these acts. Children are unable to go to school and workers struggle to go to work.”
Asked how these cases were transferred to the Hawks, Nyembe said if the value is more than R500,000 it falls into their hands.
“The total value of these convictions was estimated to be more than R2m, inclusive of recovery and rehabilitation of the infrastructure.”
The major case investigating team award went to a team who cracked the hacking of the department of justice computer systems, where an amount of R17.7m was stolen and transferred to different banking accounts. After 10 months, 11 arrests were made.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya told members to see these awards as an opportunity to achieve more.
“Your legacy will assist future generations,” he said.
Director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal advocate Elaine Harrison urged the winners to help other teams.
“I encourage you to help those colleagues who are struggling or those who have just started. Do not let the awards make you arrogant and disrespectful,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Hawks reward top officers with excellence awards
Image: Hawks
A Hawks police officer who secured conviction of a former official in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office who faked his qualifications has bagged the best commercial crime investigator award of the year.
W/O Nhlanhla Phetha, 46, based in Pietermaritzburg, said he was overwhelmed by the accolade at the excellence awards on Friday.
“This tells me it’s only the beginning of my journey. I have to put more effort into my job. It does not end here,” said Phetha.
Mlekeleli Masondo, 45, who submitted fraudulent qualifications, was sentenced to six years for fraud.
“I soldiered on until I reached a stage where he wanted to come clean,” said Phetha. “After pleading an agreement was reached between Masondo and the state.”
Another investigation which led to him winning was a case in which he investigated a Pietermaritzburg loan shark business which flouted the law prescribed by the National Credit Regulator.
Suspect to appear in court for threats against president and Cape Town mayor
“This company used to solicit identity documents from clients and their bank cards.”
The suspects pleaded guilty, leading to an agreement being reached with the state and a suspended sentence was handed down in the Pietermaritzburg regional court. The director and the company had to pay a fine. The matter was finalised at the beginning of 2025.
Having joined the Hawks in 2021, Phetha said it was the first time he had achieved this feat. Before joining the Hawks, he dealt with general policing.
“I only started investigations when I joined the Hawks. I was promoted last year December to warrant officer,” he said.
Phetha got into law enforcement by chance after struggling to secure employment after having studied for a qualification in accounting.
“I have been a police officer since 2006. I love it now and it has been a great 'fallback' plan.”
W/O Gerald Nyembe, 47, from the Newcastle Hawks, was named the best Hawks investigator for serious organised crime.
Nyembe is credited with securing convictions of 12 people in the town's regional court. The accused all came from the East Rand in Gauteng. They were nabbed after the Hawks disrupted a copper cable theft syndicate.
Wealthy couple accused of rape, human trafficking granted R50,000 bail on appeal
“I am happy. This makes me feel I am making an impact in the community,” said the father of four.
“People will know how bad the impact of copper theft and economic sabotage is and how we making strides in securing convictions. Trains in Newcastle grind to a halt because of these acts. Children are unable to go to school and workers struggle to go to work.”
Asked how these cases were transferred to the Hawks, Nyembe said if the value is more than R500,000 it falls into their hands.
“The total value of these convictions was estimated to be more than R2m, inclusive of recovery and rehabilitation of the infrastructure.”
The major case investigating team award went to a team who cracked the hacking of the department of justice computer systems, where an amount of R17.7m was stolen and transferred to different banking accounts. After 10 months, 11 arrests were made.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya told members to see these awards as an opportunity to achieve more.
“Your legacy will assist future generations,” he said.
Director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal advocate Elaine Harrison urged the winners to help other teams.
“I encourage you to help those colleagues who are struggling or those who have just started. Do not let the awards make you arrogant and disrespectful,” she said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Hawks nab four for kidnapping and murder of Cape Town car buyer
Three more arrested for murder of JMPD officer
Three Pretoria high court officials suspended as Hawks investigate: OCJ
Two men in court after being caught with unwrought gold valued at R16m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos