The Tzaneen regional court on Monday sentenced Silah Phillemon Moila, 55, who raped and murdered his 91-year-old mother in February last year, to two prison life terms.
The conviction and sentence emanate from an incident that took place on February 24 2024 at Ga-Ntata village. Moila pleaded guilty to all the charges against him, and the state accepted his guilty plea.
“The court heard that on the day of the incident at about 10pm, the accused found his mother inside her room and demanded money to buy liquor, and the victim indicated that she did not have money. He then raped and killed her,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.
In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Emmanuel Phatudi argued that the victim died a painful death at the hands of a person who was supposed to be her protector.
“The state further submitted that the accused pleaded guilty is not sufficient to warrant a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentences of life imprisonment,” he said.
Two life terms for man who raped, murdered his 91-year-old mother
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The state said the accused demonstrated a lack of respect for women and was not a suitable candidate for rehabilitation.
Magistrate Antolize Lamminga agreed with the state that the deceased died in a “humiliating manner” at the hands of her son.
The court said there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga welcomed the sentence.
She commended Phatudi and investigating officer Sgt Sizeka Ngobeni of Mokwakwaila police station for their diligent work which was instrumental in securing the conviction.
