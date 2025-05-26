South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

26 May 2025 - 11:51 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The trial involving five men who allegedly killed Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 is continuing at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

