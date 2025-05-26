South Africa

WhatsApp message about mass shutdown labelled ‘fake news’ by police

26 May 2025 - 06:48 By TimesLIVE
Police say claims via WhatsApp of a mass shutdown protest are false. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A WhatsApp message circulating about a shutdown in Gauteng on Monday should be ignored, police say.

The message claims there was a plan to block highways, close schools, shut down the American embassy and consulate and close targeted food outlets in Gauteng.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said there was no need to panic as the message was "fake news". He warned those behind the WhatsApp message to stop spreading misinformation.

"Members of the public are advised to ignore the WhatsApp message and refrain from sharing it."

As a precautionary measure, police under the command of provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, with other law enforcement agencies, are on alert to ensure normality.

"Everything from businesses to schools and services will be fully functional and operational and accessible.

"We are not going to allow lawlessness and acts of criminality. Those who are found to be on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly."

TimesLIVE

