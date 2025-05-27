The Pretoria high court on Tuesday declared as unlawful and invalid the award by the office of the chief justice (OCJ) of a tender to Thomson Reuters (TR) in December 2021 and the contract between the parties on March 31 2022.
“The OCJ lodged the self-review application after it emerged that some officials of the OCJ who were involved in various stages of the procurement process that led to the appointment of TR as the preferred supplier of Caselines, stood to benefit from the contract as subcontractors to TR,” the OCJ said in a statement on Tuesday.
The court also ruled that the interim contract between the OCJ and TR made in August 2023 remained effective, pending the final conclusion and coming into effect of a new contract for the provision of Caselines between OCJ and TR.
“This court order vindicates the OCJ’s long-standing opposition to the impugned contract and reaffirms the organisation’s zero tolerance of fraud and corruption.”
The OCJ said it looked forward to putting in place a lawful and valid contract for Caselines in fulfilment of its mandate to provide support to the judicial system by rendering effective and efficient court administration services.
Court sets aside OCJ Caselines contract awarded to Thomson Reuters
Some office of the chief justice officials 'stood to benefit'
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts
