South Africa

Court sets aside OCJ Caselines contract awarded to Thomson Reuters

Some office of the chief justice officials 'stood to benefit'

27 May 2025 - 20:13 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The office of the chief justice says it lodged the self-review application after it emerged that some of its officials who were involved in various stages of the procurement process stood to benefit from the contract as sub-contractors to Thomson Reuters. Stock photo.
The office of the chief justice says it lodged the self-review application after it emerged that some of its officials who were involved in various stages of the procurement process stood to benefit from the contract as sub-contractors to Thomson Reuters. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday declared as unlawful and invalid the award by the office of the chief justice (OCJ) of a tender to Thomson Reuters (TR) in December 2021 and the contract between the parties on March 31 2022.

The OCJ lodged the self-review application after it emerged that some officials of the OCJ who were involved in various stages of the procurement process that led to the appointment of TR as the preferred supplier of Caselines, stood to benefit from the contract as subcontractors to TR,” the OCJ said in a statement on Tuesday.

The court also ruled that the interim contract between the OCJ and TR made in August 2023 remained effective, pending the final conclusion and coming into effect of a new contract for the provision of Caselines between OCJ and TR.

“This court order vindicates the OCJ’s long-standing opposition to the impugned contract and reaffirms the organisation’s zero tolerance of fraud and corruption.”

The OCJ said it looked forward to putting in place a lawful and valid contract for Caselines in fulfilment of its mandate to provide support to the judicial system by rendering effective and efficient court administration services.

TimesLIVE

New era for labour court as it goes digital

From Monday, all new cases in the labour court must be initiated  on the Court Online portal for issuing and enrolment.
News
1 month ago

Land reform department launches Electronic Deeds Registration System

The department of land reform and rural development, through the office of the Chief Registrar of Deeds, on Tuesday launched of the Electronic Deeds ...
News
1 month ago

Ex-OCJ senior managers linked to R225m IT contract granted R10k bail

Three former office of the chief justice officials accused of corruption have been granted R10,000 bail by the Johannesburg specialised commercial ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Porsche driver 'over booze limit' arrested after taxi crash in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa
  3. Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert South Africa
  4. Elephants' translocation in Addo designed to 'restore ecological balance' South Africa
  5. Meet the five people vying to lead Africa's top development bank Africa

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d
President Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Replies in Parliament