South Africa

Double-dipping alert: Sassa delays grants for 210,000 beneficiaries

27 May 2025 - 13:15 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sassa will delay payments for grand recipients who failed to disclose extra income.
Sassa will delay payments for grand recipients who failed to disclose extra income.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), in collaboration with registered credit bureaus, says it will delay June payments to more than 210,000 social grant beneficiaries who appear to be receiving income that was not truthfully disclosed to the agency.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi spokesperson said: "These individuals are required to present themselves at their nearest Sassa office for a grant review within 30 days from the notice date, in line with regulation 30 of the Social Assistance Act.

"Beneficiaries who fail to comply with the process risk having their grants suspended. Continued non-compliance may lead to the permanent lapsing of their grants."

According to the Social Assistance Act and its regulations, applicants are legally obligated to declare all sources of income when applying and to inform Sassa of any changes in their financial situation.

Letsatsi said: "Failure to comply with the requirements constitutes a violation of the act and may result in corrective action."

Bail hearing in Sassa fraud and theft case postponed

The Lenasia magistrate's court on Wednesday postponed the bail application hearing in a South African Social Security Agency fraud case to June 10.
News
3 weeks ago

He said the initiative is aimed at ensuring beneficiaries confirm any changes in their financial circumstances and for them to update their personal details.

"It also seeks to address potential inclusion errors in the social security system. A beneficiary may have qualified for a grant at the time of application, but improved material conditions over time may render them ineligible," he said.

Letsatsi urged beneficiaries to disclose additional bank accounts and replace green bar-coded ID books with smart ID cards to reduce the risk of fraud.

"Sassa reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on fraud and should there be evidence of any officials colluding with beneficiaries to defraud the system, immediate disciplinary and legal action will be taken to safeguard the integrity of the agency and prevent financial losses."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

From grant recipient to employee: Omphemetse Mohele’s journey with Sassa

Mohele's journey with Sassa began when she received the child support social grant.
News
5 hours ago

Sassa spends R266bn annually supporting 19-million families: acting CEO Themba Matlou

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has revealed it spends about R266bn annually supporting more than 19-million families who rely on ...
News
1 week ago

Sassa warns that reports of double pay reports for June are fake news

Posts have been making the rounds on social media.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Porsche driver 'over booze limit' arrested after taxi crash in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Elephants' translocation in Addo designed to 'restore ecological balance' South Africa
  3. ‘We became one heart’: Rescue teams, community stand by family affected by ... South Africa
  4. Police search for man who 'killed woman and dumped her body' South Africa
  5. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa

Latest Videos

Tsotsi | "Preying on the Weak' (HD) | Presley Chweneyagae, Jerry Mofokeng | 2006
Cobra from The river 😂😂💯🔥most funny moments |compilation video