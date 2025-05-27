South Africa

From grant recipient to employee: Omphemetse Mohele’s journey with Sassa

27 May 2025 - 07:52
Sassa employee Omphemetse Mohele went from receiving grants to working for the agency.
Image: Screenshot

Omphemetse Mohele, a SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) employee from Moletsamongwe in Mafikeng who is living with a disability, has shared how the Sassa grants have helped her since childhood.

Mohele's journey with Sassa began when she received the child support social grant. After her mother's passing in 2003, she transitioned to a foster grant, which supported her until she completed matric. Later, she received a disability grant.

Mohele said the grants helped her live like other children despite her disability.

“Sassa has helped me a lot,” she said.

“I was able to live a normal life like other schoolchildren. I was able to travel from my village to my school, and I was able to go to the clinic to get treatment for my hip when it gave me issues and go for X-rays and physiotherapy when I needed it.”

Her family and colleagues described her as loving, friendly and resilient. Despite her hip disability, she plays netball and runs, and doesn't let anything limit her.

“As someone living with disability, there are a lot of things people criticise you for, but it doesn't matter how people view me. I'm living a normal life,” she said.

Sassa spends about R266bn annually supporting more than 19-million families who rely on social grants. Mohele praised the agency for its life-changing impact.

“Sassa is playing a huge role in our country. It helps to eliminate the worst of poverty. You don't struggle when you have a Sassa grant and I'm talking from experience. The good work they do, even if you're struggling, they'll make sure you don't spend a night without food to eat.”

Sassa said it stood by Mohele from childhood to adulthood, “supporting her through loss and disability and into independence”.

TimesLIVE

