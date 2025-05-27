Lebo Moroe, offering comfort to Olorato’s mother, Keabetswe “Poppy” Mongale, shared her sorrow.
“Popsi, I’m at a loss for words. Your daughter, so kind, so respectful, brought joy to everyone she met. Why is cruelty visited on the most innocent souls? In the midst of this pain, hold on to the joy Olorato brought you. You raised an angel. May her gentle soul rest in peace,” said Moroe
Masetshwaro Lolo Mojahi shared childhood memories of Olorato.
“You were your mom’s flower, the firstborn and only child. I remember plaiting your hair and sleepovers at home. You were loved deeply by your mom. What happened is so painful,” she said.
The pain rippled beyond family and friends. On Facebook, Seja Mehala voiced a haunting thought.
“I can’t stop thinking about Olorato. Imagine the moment she realised this wasn’t just a bad date. The fear, the horror — she didn’t deserve this. May she haunt the person who did this.”
As more tributes pour in, police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, known only as “John”.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said he drove a white VW Polo fitted with cloned licence plates when he collected her from her home in Atholl, Johannesburg.
“He picked her up from her residential complex around 3pm on Sunday, drove her to Alexandra, then to Kew. Between Alexandra and Lombardy West, he murdered her and dumped her body,” said Mathe.
Olorato’s phone and handbag were found abandoned in Kew. Her body was discovered by police and community members in Lombardy West the next day.
Authorities are investigating if “John” was helped by an accomplice and have linked the case to a similar murder in Sandown, Sandton, this month. Women in the city are being urged to be extra vigilant and report any sightings of the white VW Polo.
'I can’t stop thinking about her laugh': Tributes flow for murdered Olorato Mongale
'She was love in human form and a big sister to everyone she met'
Image: Supplied
The murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, a student whose life was full of promise and light, has left a community shattered and a family drowning in grief.
As news of her death spread, an outpouring of love, sorrow and anger has emerged, painting a portrait of a bright soul stolen far too soon.
The body of the missing young woman was found in Lombardy East, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Monday morning. The heartbreaking discovery was confirmed by family spokesperson Criselda Kananda.
Olorato, a Rhodes University graduate who was studying for an advanced degree at Wits, was reported missing on Sunday afternoon after going on a date with a man who picked her up from Kew, Johannesburg.
Disturbing CCTV pictures circulating on social media show Mongale dressed in a black sweater, black shirt and white shoes leaving a location in Kew and walking towards a white VW Polo.
Kananda revealed that Mongale’s body was “brutally violated”, adding a sombre weight to the tragedy that has rocked the community.
Bianca Cele, a close friend, said Olorato was a beacon of light.
“Olorato was the bright spark behind an iconic pic of me from #FeesMustFall that trended as a meme. She posted it to troll me, because she could never understand how someone so silly online could be so serious in real life.
“She made you laugh even in chaos ... That was her gift. Her humour, her warmth, her laughter, she was infectious and unforgettable,” said Cele.
“That’s what I’ll hold onto. Her laugh. Her light,” Cele said.
#Saytheirnames: Growing calls for action on SA's grim GBV crisis
Kananda urged the nation to wake up to the horror of violence against women.
“As South Africans, we are missing the point. Instead of blaming victims, we must confront the violent culture threatening our daughters, sisters and mothers. Olorato was a vibrant, loved, lovable, and loving daughter who brought joy to everyone around her.
“Her tragic fate reminds us that no woman is safe — no matter her choices or circumstances. This is not about judgment; it’s about confronting the brutal reality we face,” said Kananda.
Kananda made an impassioned plea: “We must stand together as a community to protect women, demand justice, and create a world where fear no longer shadows our loved ones. Focus on prevention, education, and support — not harmful narratives that blame victims. May Olorato’s beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.”
Cele said this will be a deep loss felt by all who knew her.
“Olorato was love in human form. The gentlest girl’s girl with all the extra spice. A big sister to everyone she met. Knowing her made you a better person. I hope she knows we will not be silent. Rest in power, Rato. You deserved the world,” said Cele.
