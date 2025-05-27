South Africa

POLL | Should women’s minister be held accountable for failing to protect women?

27 May 2025 - 13:16 By TimesLIVE
Minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A chilling incident has added to South Africa’s growing epidemic of violence against women.

Gauteng police are searching for a man known only as John — a pseudonym — in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Johannesburg woman Olorato Mongale.

Mongale was last seen alive on Monday when she was picked up for a date by the alleged killer driving a white VW Polo. The vehicle had cloned number plates registered to a Toyota Hilux. Her body was later found dumped in Lombardy East.

During the release of the latest crime statistics (January-March 2025), police minister Senzo Mchunu revealed a disturbing uptick in sexual offences. A total of 13,452 cases were recorded, up from 13,446 — with rape accounting for 10,688 cases.

Amid the growing crisis, public frustration is turning towards political leaders — particularly those charged with defending women’s rights.

