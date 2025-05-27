South Africa

Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer

27 May 2025 - 07:25 By TimesLIVE
Darren Scott has lost his life to cancer. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Brendan Croft

Well-known broadcaster and Hot 102.7FM presenter Darren Scott has lost his life to cancer, the channel said on Tuesday.

He had suffered from melanoma for more than 38 years.

Hot 102.7FM said he was a beloved voice on the airwaves who had showed grit, humour  and determination in dealing with the illness.

"The pain of the loss is raw, and the void left behind is impossible to measure.

"Darren was many things: a gifted communicator, a music lover, a sports encyclopaedia, a deeply spiritual soul and a loyal friend. But above all, he was radio. Over the course of four decades, he made his mark at some of the country’s most recognisable stations, from Radio Bop and 5FM to Jacaranda, East Coast Radio and eventually Hot 102.7FM, where his voice became a cornerstone of the brand."

Scott marked 40 years in radio last year and was inducted into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame, which Hot 102.7FM said was a fitting honour for a man who gave everything to the medium he loved.

He is survived by his sons Mark and Matthew.

Sarah-Kate Accettao, his ex-wife who returned to SA recently from the US where she lives to help care for him and had launched a crowdfunding campaign for him, thanked everyone who had stood by him.

"There are no words to truly express the depth of my gratitude to every single person who donated, prayed, and stood beside him during the fight of his life. Your generosity through the Back-a-Buddy campaign didn’t just fund treatment—it gave Darren hope. It gave him dignity. And it gave him the profound gift of feeling so loved. I watched him, day after day, scroll through your messages in disbelief — humbled, overwhelmed, moved to tears. He couldn’t believe that so many people cared. Thank you for giving him that in his final months."

TimesLIVE

