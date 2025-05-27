South Africa

Rand Water maintenance to hit Gauteng, North West from Thursday

Residents can expect low water pressure or intermittent supply

27 May 2025 - 12:54 By Gugulethu Mashinini
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rand Water maintenance is aimed at boosting capacity, operational efficiency and plant reliability ahead of increased water demand expected from August. File image.
Rand Water maintenance is aimed at boosting capacity, operational efficiency and plant reliability ahead of increased water demand expected from August. File image.
Image: Rand Water

Rand Water has announced a series of critical infrastructure maintenance operations from Thursday at 3am to Tuesday June 2 at 5pm, with additional work scheduled until July.

The maintenance is aimed at boosting capacity, operational efficiency and plant reliability ahead of increased water demand expected from August.

The major maintenance will affect key pumping systems — Eikenhof, Palmiet, Mapleton and Zwartkopjes, which serve a broad network of municipalities.

Residents across Gauteng and parts of the North West can expect low water pressure or intermittent supply during this period.

These areas will be affected on the following dates: 

City of Ekurhuleni

  • May 29 - June 2: Full shutdown at Mapleton Station (no pumping).
  • June 3: 10-hour and 12-hour work on Palmiet System, affecting southern areas and Barlow Road.
  • June 30 - July 2: 50-hour shutdown at Zwartkopjes Station.

City of Tshwane

  • May 29 - July 2: 107-hour shutdown at Mapleton pumping stations- no pumping.
  • June 3: 10-hour reduction to 67% capacity (Palmiet System).

City of Johannesburg

  • June 30 - July 21: Cleaning of sedimentation tank at Vereeninging Plant (Eikenhof System) - 21 days of phased pumping reductions.
  • June 30: 10-hour reduction (Palmiet System) from 6am to 4pm due to Klipriviersberg pipe cleaning.
  • June 30 - July 2: No pumping for 50 hours (Zwartkopjes system).
  • June 30 - July 2: 48-hour pump repair at Zuikerbosch; no supply for six hours, followed by staged restoration.

Mogale City, Merafong, Rand West & Royal Bafokeng

  • 30 June 30 – July 2: Eikenhof System repair (48 hours), followed by gradual pressure recovery.
  • June 30 – July 21: Extended work on Vereeniging Plant sedimentation tank.

Madibeng municipality

Same time frames and impacts as above (Eikenhof and Palmiet Systems).

Midvaal & Emfuleni

  • May 29 – May 30: 13.5-hour shutdown at Amanzimtoti Pump.
  • May 29 – June 2: 107-hour Mapleton shutdown.

Rustenburg municipality

  • June 30 – July 2: 48-hour repair on Eikenhof System.
  • June 30 – July 21: 21-day maintenance at Vereeniging Plant.

Lesedi, Govan Mbeki, Victor Khanye & Thembisile Hani municipalities

These municipalities will also experience supply impacts aligned with the broader maintenance schedules, especially during the Zuikerbosch to Mapleton pipeline tie-in.

The primary goal is to connect the new B16 pipeline from Zuikerbosch Station 5A to Mapleton Booster Pump Station, enabling increased capacity across the network.

Rand Water said it has timed the work during the lower-consumption winter months to minimise disruption, adding that municipalities were given a 21-day notice to prepare and inform residents of localised impacts and emergency plans.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Lesser flamingos lose Kimberley breeding sites to sewage

Kamfers Dam was one of near-threatened bird's four African breeding sites
News
1 hour ago

Boutique hotel owner wins court spat over water after ‘tampering’ claims in Cape Town

The water supply to businessman’s home and hotel was disconnected in November
News
8 hours ago

Water supply restored to West Rand, Johannesburg health facilities

Water supply has been fully restored at health facilities affected by the recent water outage on the West Rand and in parts of Johannesburg.
News
5 days ago

Contingency measures for Gauteng health facilities after water pipe bursts

A number of public health facilities in Johannesburg and the West Rand experienced water supply disruptions on Tuesday after a major pipe burst on ...
News
6 days ago

Sandton, Midrand to be impacted by Rand Water repairs to pump station

Rand Water will carry out two urgent maintenance operations on their infrastructure over two weeks next month.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Porsche driver 'over booze limit' arrested after taxi crash in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Elephants' translocation in Addo designed to 'restore ecological balance' South Africa
  3. ‘We became one heart’: Rescue teams, community stand by family affected by ... South Africa
  4. Police search for man who 'killed woman and dumped her body' South Africa
  5. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa

Latest Videos

Tsotsi | "Preying on the Weak' (HD) | Presley Chweneyagae, Jerry Mofokeng | 2006
Cobra from The river 😂😂💯🔥most funny moments |compilation video