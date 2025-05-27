The Southern African Wildlife College (SAWC) says its flagship diploma in applied natural resource management has now received all formal accreditations with an official registration number from the relevant national regulatory bodies.
“We will enrol our first group of first-year students in January 2026 and encourage interested parties to keep an eye on our website and communications platforms for further updates and application details,” the college said on Tuesday.
It said the milestone followed a rigorous multiyear process to ensure the programme met the highest academic and professional standards.
“With accreditation secured from the Council on Higher Education at the end of 2024, and with the recent and subsequent registration of the qualification by the South African Qualifications Authority, the college is pleased to confirm that the diploma is now fully recognised as a nationally registered qualification at NQF Level 6.”
The college said the three-year diploma had been developed to respond to the real-world needs of protected area managers and conservation practitioners working across Southern Africa.
“It blends academic learning (two years online with annual practical blocks at the SAWC campus) with intensive field-based application (third year fully applied), ensuring graduates are equipped with the knowledge and practical skills required to manage natural resources effectively and holistically.”
TimesLIVE
Southern African Wildlife College gets accreditation for national diploma
Three-year course developed for conservation practitioners in Southern Africa
Image: kasto/123rf.com
The Southern African Wildlife College (SAWC) says its flagship diploma in applied natural resource management has now received all formal accreditations with an official registration number from the relevant national regulatory bodies.
“We will enrol our first group of first-year students in January 2026 and encourage interested parties to keep an eye on our website and communications platforms for further updates and application details,” the college said on Tuesday.
It said the milestone followed a rigorous multiyear process to ensure the programme met the highest academic and professional standards.
“With accreditation secured from the Council on Higher Education at the end of 2024, and with the recent and subsequent registration of the qualification by the South African Qualifications Authority, the college is pleased to confirm that the diploma is now fully recognised as a nationally registered qualification at NQF Level 6.”
The college said the three-year diploma had been developed to respond to the real-world needs of protected area managers and conservation practitioners working across Southern Africa.
“It blends academic learning (two years online with annual practical blocks at the SAWC campus) with intensive field-based application (third year fully applied), ensuring graduates are equipped with the knowledge and practical skills required to manage natural resources effectively and holistically.”
TimesLIVE
MORE
Minister Dion George drives G20 pact against wildlife trafficking
WATCH | Kenya relocates endangered black rhinos in conservation bid
Lesser flamingos lose Kimberley breeding sites to sewage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos