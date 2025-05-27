South Africa

Southern African Wildlife College gets accreditation for national diploma

Three-year course developed for conservation practitioners in Southern Africa

27 May 2025 - 16:36
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Southern African Wildlife College will enroll its first group of students in January. Stock photo.
Image: kasto/123rf.com

The Southern African Wildlife College (SAWC) says its flagship diploma in applied natural resource management has now received all formal accreditations with an official registration number from the relevant national regulatory bodies.

“We will enrol our first group of first-year students in January 2026 and encourage interested parties to keep an eye on our website and communications platforms for further updates and application details,” the college said on Tuesday. 

It said the milestone followed a rigorous multiyear process to ensure the programme met the highest academic and professional standards.

“With accreditation secured from the Council on Higher Education at the end of 2024, and with the recent and subsequent registration of the qualification by the South African Qualifications Authority, the college is pleased to confirm that the diploma is now fully recognised as a nationally registered qualification at NQF Level 6.”

The college said the three-year diploma had been developed to respond to the real-world needs of protected area managers and conservation practitioners working across Southern Africa.

“It blends academic learning (two years online with annual practical blocks at the SAWC campus) with intensive field-based application (third year fully applied), ensuring graduates are equipped with the knowledge and practical skills required to manage natural resources effectively and holistically.”

TimesLIVE

