South Africa

Trial for man accused of murdering Amantle Semane postponed

The accused agreed to plead guilty to the count of contravening the Immigration Act

27 May 2025 - 17:52 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The shack in which Amantle Samane's body was found.
The shack in which Amantle Samane's body was found.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The case against a man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering six-year-old Amantle Semane in Soweto last year was postponed until July 31 for plea and trial.

The 30-year-old man appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday to face kidnapping, rape, murder and contravention of the Immigration Act charges.

“The charges stem from an incident that occurred on October 21 2024 when Semane was reported missing in Orlando West,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The child's disappearance prompted a search by her mother and members of the community.

“A witness allegedly reported having seen the accused walking with the child earlier that day and grew suspicious, as the two were not known to be related.”

Semane’s lifeless and partially unclothed body was later discovered in a shack. The accused was subsequently apprehended by police on October 23 2024 in Zola.

“A pre-trial conference was held between the state and defence, where the accused agreed to plead guilty to count 4 — contravention of the Immigration Act.”

TimesLIVE

Man accused of killing Amantle, 6, claims prison warders assaulted him

A man accused of raping and killing six-year-old Amantle Samane limped into court on Friday claiming he had been “badly” assaulted in prison.
News
6 months ago

Amantle Samane murder suspect will seek bail, voices fears for his safety

A man accused of the murder and rape of six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando East, Soweto, says he has no previous convictions or pending cases ...
News
7 months ago

Police open case against landlord after arrest of suspect linked to Soweto girl's murder

A charge of harbouring an illegal immigrant will be pursued against the Soweto landlord.
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Porsche driver 'over booze limit' arrested after taxi crash in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa
  3. Elephants' translocation in Addo designed to 'restore ecological balance' South Africa
  4. Meet the five people vying to lead Africa's top development bank Africa
  5. Police search for man who 'killed woman and dumped her body' South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d
President Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Replies in Parliament