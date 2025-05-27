South Africa

WATCH | Elephant seal steals the show in Gordon's Bay

27 May 2025 - 09:50 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The SPCA said it was devising a plan to help an elephant seal leave a residential area in Gordon's Bay.
The SPCA said it was devising a plan to help an elephant seal leave a residential area in Gordon's Bay.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Traffic came to a standstill when an elephant seal paid a surprise visit to Sir Lowry’s Pass Road in Gordon's Bay on Tuesday morning.

Security companies and traffic police closed the road as curious onlookers watched the creature from a distance. At one point it ambled up to an unmarked vehicle with blue flashing lights and plonked its head on the bonnet.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA dispatched inspectors to the scene.

“Our SPCA inspectors are on-site in Sir Lowry’s Pass Road where an unexpected visitor — an elephant seal — has found its way into a residential area,” the organisation said in an update posted on Facebook.

“We’re working on a safe and stress-free plan to relocate this magnificent marine mammal.

“Please avoid the area to help us give the seal the space and calm it needs while we carry out the rescue. This is a developing situation — we’ll keep you updated as it unfolds.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ocean sports lovers rush to get rabies vaccine amid ongoing seal biting incidents

Concerns about shortage of vaccine supply
News
1 month ago

Boutique hotel owner wins court spat over water after ‘tampering’ claims in Cape Town

The water supply to businessman’s home and hotel was disconnected in November
News
6 hours ago

IN PICS | Africa’s only icebreaker, SA Agulhas II, plays a vital role in polar research

Scientists collect samples and demonstrate floating lab while cruising
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘No one is out to get SA’ — Calls for ruthless approach to courting investment Politics
  2. Porsche driver 'over booze limit' arrested after taxi crash in Cape Town South Africa
  3. ‘We became one heart’: Rescue teams, community stand by family affected by ... South Africa
  4. Elephants' translocation in Addo designed to 'restore ecological balance' South Africa
  5. WhatsApp message about mass shutdown labelled ‘fake news’ by police South Africa

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, 27 May 2025
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 27 May 2025